FOREX-Dollar up after Comey testimony, euro weak after ECB holds rates
* Euro dips after ECB policy decision to keep rates unchanged
BRUSSELS May 31 The European Central Bank is concerned at a shift in bank financing that has left the region's lenders increasing reliant on secured funding, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
The shift has emerged from an analysis by the recently created super-watchdog, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), Draghi told the European Parliament.
There are also risks in the shadow banking system that require tailored measures to address, he said.
Draghi gave his testimony as head of the ESRB.
June 8 AvidXchange, a software company that helps mid-sized companies automate their invoicing and bill payments, said on Thursday it raised $300 million from investors including Mastercard, Silicon valley investor Peter Thiel and Canada's second largest public pension fund.