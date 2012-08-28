BRIEF-Shangying Global to acquire Shanghai firm for 1.7 bln yuan via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire a Shanghai company for about 1.7 billion yuan ($249.85 million) via share issue
FRANKFURT Aug 28 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will not attend the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference starting later this week due to a heavy workload, an ECB spokesman said on Tuesday.
"That's correct," the spokesman said, when asked whether Draghi was no longer planning to attend the meeting. "He has a very heavy workload in the coming days."
The Bundesbank said its chief, Jens Weidmann, still planned to attend the meeting.
LONDON, June 5 Oil majors BP and Eni are deepening their foray into blockchain technology, starting to run blockchain trades in parallel with their live trading systems, according to developer BTL Group.