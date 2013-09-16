BRIEF-Frontier Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
BERLIN, Sept 16 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday that the euro zone's economy remained "fragile", unemployment was "still far too high" and reiterated that the euro zone's central bank would keep rates low.
Speaking at a German industry event in Berlin, Draghi said while euro zone economic growth of 0.3 percent in the second quarter was welcome, "the recovery is only in its infancy".
In July the ECB abandoned its tradition of never pre-committing on future moves by using so-called "forward guidance" to say it would keep its interest rates at current or lower levels for an extended period, a message Draghi reiterated on Monday.
"Given the overall subdued outlook for inflation extending into the medium term, the ECB's Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time," Draghi said.
He also said governments' consolidation efforts and the ECB's OMT (Outright Monetary Transactions) bond-buying programme had helped bring about an improvement in markets.
"More generally, the risk of an extreme event in the euro area has fallen - and therefore the risk of an adverse impact on price stability."
Draghi also said that restarting lending to the private sector was a priority.
(For a copy of the speech, click on: here) (Reporting by Michelle Martin)
NEW YORK, March 31 Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais ($319 million) worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said.
* In addition, 5.0 million shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholder Source text (http://bit.ly/2okuxNM) Further company coverage: