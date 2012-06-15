By Eva Kuehnen and Marc Jones
FRANKFURT, June 15 The euro zone economy faces
serious risks and no inflation threat, European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said on Friday in comments that
heightened expectations the ECB could cut interest rates or take
other policy action soon.
Draghi also said the ECB stood ready to provide further
liquidity to solvent banks, stressing that its provision of
ultra-cheap 3-year funds, or LTROs, late in 2011 and early this
year had averted a major credit crunch.
Financial markets are looking to the ECB to take the fast
and decisive action the euro zone's governments have been unable
to muster to tackle the bloc's crisis, which risks spiralling to
a new intensity after knife-edge Greek elections on Sunday.
"There are serious downside risks here," Draghi told the
annual ECB Watchers conference in Frankfurt. "This risk has to
do mostly with the heightened uncertainty."
There had been a string of negative data since the May 24
cut-off period for the ECB's latest staff projections, which
pointed to the economic situation stabilising, Draghi said.
His comments came just days after other ECB policymakers
said the central bank might be open to cutting interest rates.
The ECB left its main interest rate at 1 percent last week.
Draghi's comments on Friday reinforced economists' expectations
for the bank to cut rates soon.
"Everything is really pointing to a rate cut, even
irrespective of what happens in Greece this Sunday," said
Berenberg Bank economist Christian Schulz.
"Obviously, if the Greeks commit economic suicide then the
ECB's reaction will be a lot stronger and then the rate cut
would not just be the 25 basis points that are likely now but
potentially also more LTROs and - in the very worst case, and
probably not at the July meeting - if things don't settle down
after that, it could even be back to bond purchasing," he added.
Authorities in Europe have laid plans for managing the
damage if, for instance, a decisive victory on Sunday for the
SYRIZA party, which has promised to tear up Greece's bailout
deal, prompted Greeks to empty their bank accounts.
Draghi said the Eurosystem of euro zone central banks would
"continue to supply liquidity to solvent banks where needed."
Another ECB policymaker, Executive Board member Peter Praet,
said the ECB's crisis measures, such as the LTROs, could
continue to help the situation and stressed that they were not
fuelling inflation - the traditional fear of euro zone paymaster
Germany.
Draghi said: "The ECB has the crucial role of providing
liquidity to sound bank counterparties in return for adequate
collateral. This is what we have done throughout the crisis,
faithful to our mandate of maintaining price stability over the
medium term - and this is what we will continue to do."
Newedge Strategy said in a research note: "The ECB seems to
prepare the ground for further action near term. However, the
move seems to be conditional on more 'harmonisation' across the
euro area."
The Euribor futures contract for July <FEIN2 > rallied 5
ticks on the day to its highest level in a week. The rally
indicates traders are lowering their expectations of where
Euribor rates, correlated with the ECB's refinancing rate, will
be next month when the contract expires.
Draghi kept the onus on politicians to stop the crisis
spiralling, saying: "We have reached a contingency where
political choices have become predominant over monetary
instruments that we can use in the near future."
He spoke after other central banks from major economies said
they stood ready to take steps, including coordinated action, to
stabilise markets as world economies prepare for a possible
financial storm or public panic after the Greek vote.
Draghi added said inflation expectations were well anchored
and "there is no inflation risk in any euro area country."
ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday the bank has
the ability to cut interest rates if the euro zone economy
continues to deteriorate and could even slash the rate that
controls money market rates to zero.