FRANKFURT Oct 13 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi pressed euro zone countries on Saturday
to make progress with economic reforms as part of a drive
towards greater integration among the bloc's 17 members.
The ECB has taken some of the heat out of the euro zone debt
crisis by last month unveiling its new bond-purchase programme -
dubbed "Outright Monetary Transactions", or OMT - but Draghi
urged governments not to become complacent with reforms.
"Within the European Monetary Union, progress needs to be
made in three areas: budgetary policy, structural reforms and
financial market regulation," he said in the text of a speech
for delivery via video link to Venice's Ca' Foscari University.
Calling for greater economic integration among euro zone
states, Draghi said no country in such a currency union should
be allowed to cause economic damage to other members by pursuing
its own national economic policy priorities.
His message came as the ECB, the European Commission, and
the International Monetary Fund - the so-called troika of
international lenders - work on a review of their 130 billion
euro bailout programme for Greece.
Draghi said it was vital there be multilateral surveillance
of budget policies in the euro zone. He called for structural
reforms to promote innovation and for centralised authorities to
be created to limit excessive risk taking in financial markets.
He said the European Commission's recent proposal for a
single banking supervision mechanism for the euro area - in
which the ECB would play an important role - was "a bold and
necessary step towards creating a single financial market which
ensures financial stability in the euro area and the European
Union."
