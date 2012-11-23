* Sees "relative return of confidence" in euro area
* Urges govts to reform economies, deepen economic union
* Commerzbank urges "bold political move" to save eurozone
(Adds quotes, background)
FRANKFURT, Nov 23 Confidence is returning to the
euro zone and governments must now implement reforms to secure
the bloc's future, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said on Friday.
A top banker echoed the ECB chief's call for action, saying
the bloc will break up "without a bold political move" and
urging the euro zone to integrate economic policies more
closely.
"I can address you today with a background of a relative
return of confidence in the prospects of the euro area," Draghi
said in a speech at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress on
Friday.
"The return of confidence is justified."
He spoke shortly after the Ifo think tank's German business
sentiment survey showed a surprise rise in November, its first
in seven months.
Draghi said the ECB's new bond-purchase programme, dubbed
Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), had helped lead to much
more benign market conditions in the 17-country euro zone.
"Given that the return of confidence was related in part to
the announcement of the OMT, I would like to assure financial
markets that we stand ready to implement this programme as and
when required," Draghi added.
But he followed up by pressing governments to pursue
structural reforms to shape up their economies and urged
European leaders to work on deeper economic and financial union.
"That is what will fully restore stability to our
continent," he said, calling in particular for a single banking
supervisor under the ECB's roof.
Commerzbank chief Martin Blessing put it even more
bluntly.
"Without a bold political move the euro zone will fall
apart," Blessing said. "There are only two options: more
integration or break-up - and time is running out!"
Draghi said that in the summer the outlook had been
increasingly pessimistic and the financial system was
fragmented, leading the ECB to agree on its OMT plan.
The new plan, together with governments' push in June for a
'banking union' with the creation of a single banking supervisor
had led to more benign market conditions, Draghi said.
"All banks established in participating member states would
fall within the remit of the single supervisor," Draghi added.
"This is important to ensure a level playing field."
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen, Paul Carrel and Sakari Suoninen;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)