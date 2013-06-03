SHANGHAI, June 3 The euro zone economy is on
track for a recovery later this year driven by the European
Central Bank's loose monetary policy and demand from abroad, the
bank's President Mario Draghi said.
The ECB cut interest rates to a new record low in May and
said it would act again if necessary but its hand may in part be
stayed this month and going forward by a rebound in inflation,
which rose back to 1.4 percent in May from 1.2 percent in April.
That is still way below the bank's roughly 2 percent target
and unemployment in the euro zone reached a fresh high in April
at 12.2 percent, fuelling further calls for policymakers to do
more to help the economy.
"The economic situation in the euro area remains challenging
but there are a few signs of a possible stabilisation, and our
baseline scenario continues to be one of a very gradual recovery
starting in the latter part of this year," Draghi said in the
text of a speech prepared for the International Monetary
Conference in Shanghai.
After the ECB's last policy meeting a month ago, the bank
said economic activity should stabilise and recover gradually.
The bank meets again on rates next Thursday.
Ahead of a court hearing in Germany later this month on
complaints about the ECB's new government bond purchase
programme, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), Draghi
spent much of the speech defending the initiative.
He said the threat of the ECB buying bonds had played a key
role in calming financial markets, from which "virtually all
economic agents, including corporations, banks and households"
were benefiting.
"Nevertheless, vulnerabilities remain," Draghi said.
Calmer markets have given governments more breathing space
to adjust and last week, the European Commission announced that
several countries would have more time to meet deficit targets.
But Draghi urged governments to stick to their reform paths.
"To inspire confidence, policy-makers must follow-through
with their fiscal reform agenda," Draghi said.
"In fact, little would be gained from a loosening of fiscal
adjustment today if it creates market expectations that
additional tightening will become necessary tomorrow."
In the medium term, he said, it had to be ensured that the
adjustment was based on increasing productivity.
"Only through steadfast pursuit of such structural reforms
can the competitiveness of euro area economies in the global
marketplace be restored," Draghi said.
The ECB can only start buying a government's bonds once the
country has signed up to strict reforms under a bailout
programme and even then, Draghi said, the OMT was "designed to
keep government bond yields just below 'panic' levels".
"Not to bring them down to levels that would somehow help
government solvency," he said. "ECB intervention under OMTs
would not address those parts of sovereign bond yield spreads
that are fundamentally justified."
Draghi said it was important to recall that always and
especially in the present situation, the need for governments
and parliaments to reform did not stem so much from the bond
market but from the dramatic conditions in the labour market.