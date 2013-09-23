By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Sept 23 The European Central Bank is
ready to offer banks more long-term loans to keep money-market
interest rates from rising to levels which could push inflation
too low, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.
Speaking at the European Parliament, he also said that
credit volumes are not yet showing the effect of the improvement
in banks' funding conditions, adding that the 17-country bloc's
central bank remains committed to keeping interest rates low for
as long as necessary.
Draghi, who has committed the bank to taking further action
if need be to keep market interest rates low, mentioned another
long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) as an option to push down
money market interest rates if needed.
The ECB was paying close attention to the lower level of
additional funds in the banking system resulting from repayments
of emergency funding by banks, Draghi said.
"We are ready to use any instrument, including another LTRO
if needed, to maintain the short-term money market rates at a
level which is warranted by our assessment of inflation in the
medium-term," Draghi told the European Parliament in his
quarterly testimony.
He said that banks paying back loans they have taken from
the ECB could also result in higher market rates.
"While repayment of central bank credit is certainly a sign
of normalisation, the resulting reduction in excess liquidity
can reinforce upward pressures on term money market rates,"
Draghi told the parliament.
"We will remain particularly attentive to the implications
that these developments may have for the stance of monetary
policy."
Draghi did not detail what the central bank could do to
ensure high take-up, were it to decide to offer banks more
long-term loans. Analysts have noted that measures such as
guaranteeing that the loan interest rate would not rise during
the operation would be one option.
Or it could choose to offer loans for some purposes at more
favourable terms. Minutes of a July meeting of the ECB's Bond
Market Contact Group, comprising ECB staff and finance experts,
show it discussed "creating a special 3-year LTRO similar to the
Bank of England's Funding for Lending Scheme where cheaper
funding would be provided to banks".
In late 2011, early in his term as ECB president, Draghi
acted to ensure banks had access to funds as interbank markets
were drying up due to a lack of confidence.
The ECB funnelled over a trillion euros to banks with twin
three-year liquidity operations, lifting excess liquidity to
more than 800 billion euros early last year.
Early repayment of those loans has cut excess liquidity to
some 225 billion euros - not far from the 200 billion level the
ECB has said may be the point when market rates start edging up
toward its main refinancing rate, now at 0.5 percent.
At the same time, Draghi said the central bank was watching
the impact of having interest rates very low for a long time,
saying the central bank was "very sensitive" to risks to
financial stability stemming from low rates, and would act
against those risks, if needed.
Turning to Greece, Draghi said that the country's debt load
was currently sustainable, but added it was too early to say
whether it would need more aid. This would depend on factors
such as it having access to capital markets.