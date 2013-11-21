* Says discussed deposit rate at Nov. meeting, no news since
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, Nov 21 The European Central Bank has
nothing new to say about instituting negative deposit rates, ECB
President Mario Draghi said on Thursday, after a media report
that the central bank was actively considering the move.
"Let me plead with you -- don't try to infer from what I say
today anything on the possibility of negative rates on the
deposit facility," Draghi said in a speech at an event organised
by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
"As I said at the press conference, this was discussed in
the last monetary policy meeting and there is no news since
then," he said. "So let me make this clear: you know people tend
to put things together and create their own dreams."
Draghi said on Nov. 7 that the central bank was "technically
ready" for negative rates, if the economy warranted them. Those
comments came at a news conference after the ECB cut its main
refinancing rate to a record-low 0.25 percent and kept the
deposit rate at zero.
With euro zone inflation running at 0.7 percent, well below
its target of just under 2 percent, the ECB is open to the idea
of taking fresh measures to support the economy. Vice-President
Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday "everything is possible".
Draghi's comments on Thursday suggested that he wanted to
temper expectations that the deposit rate would drop into
negative territory so soon after the November rate cut, not take
the idea off the table.
Cutting the deposit rate below zero would take the ECB into
uncharted waters. It would effectively charge banks for holding
money at the ECB.
Some people at the ECB consider a negative rate the logical
next step if deflation continues to threaten the euro zone.
Insiders say the option was discussed at this month's meeting
and much work has been done to overcome the technical hurdles in
recent months.
The euro gained after Draghi's signal that imminent action
was unlikely, rising to a session high of $1.3477 against the
dollar from $1.3435 before his comments. It traded at $1.3470 by
1320 GMT. German bond futures fell to a session low.
Draghi's comments came after the news agency Bloomberg said
on Wednesday the ECB was considering making banks pay to deposit
cash overnight at the central bank. If the ECB went ahead, it
would consider cutting the deposit rate to -0.1 percent,
Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.
Also on Wednesday, a central bank official told Reuters the
ECB, the national central banks for euro zone countries and
corporate lenders have all adjusted their internal systems to
cope with negative deposit rates should they come.
"But in contrast to the spring, when such an option was
heavily debated, the appetite for this has waned recently," the
official said.
A commercial bank executive said that the bank had been
asked about six months ago to be prepared for negative deposit
rates. The issue was complicated, because it was not clear how a
negative rate would work.
"We are just waiting now," the banker added.
In Thursday's speech, Draghi also said the ECB's rate cut
was meant to restore a margin of safety against deflation rather
than signalling that the risk of deflation could materialise in
the euro zone.
Draghi said the ECB had seen "slow-motion" disinflation for
months. Combined with a weak economy, that suggests a prolonged
period of low inflation was likely.
"I think the next step will be on rates," Nordea analyst
Anders Svendsen said. "They are clearly keeping the door open."
