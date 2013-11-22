FRANKFURT Nov 22 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi on Friday called for the early
introduction of 'bail-in' rules to make creditors share the
costs of winding up or rescuing euro zone banks.
He urged banks to use the time before bank test results are
published late next year to increase their capital base but said
that joint European backstops also needed to be in place.
The message underscores the ECB's desire that a
pan-euro-zone safety net be in place for the health checks but
puts it on a collision course with Germany, which wants every
country to individually foot the bill for repairing their banks.
Turning to plans to found an authority to wind down failing
banks, Draghi said that it would be better to have mechanisms
for bondholders to play a role in bank bailouts available right
from the start of the single resolution mechanism.
"I therefore support implementing the bail-in tool well
before 2018. The sooner, the better," he added.
European authorities will next year stage a series of
exercises to test the ability of its lenders to withstand a
future crisis without resorting to taxpayer-funded bailouts.
The tests are billed as the most rigorous assessments the
banks have ever had, designed to remove doubts about their
health after botched EU stress tests in 2010 and 2011 which
failed to reveal major problems at some lenders.
ECB policymakers have said the coming round is the last
chance to instil confidence in the currency bloc's banking
sector.
On Friday, Draghi said banks had already made progress in
strengthening their balance sheets by increasing capital and
provisions, and urged them to continue.
"In this sense, the exercise is already producing results -
and I encourage banks to continue. Given the improvement in
market conditions, market-based solutions should be more
feasible than in the recent past," he said.
But Draghi added that in case all banks cannot raise enough
private-sector funds, public funds, also at the European level,
should be reserved for the purpose.
"If private sector solutions cannot be achieved in a timely
and realistic manner, there is also a responsibility for the
public sector," Draghi said.
"To ensure the credibility of the exercise, we need clear
public backstops at the national and European levels."
Draghi also said that the ECB and the European Banking
Authority, which will conduct the bank stress tests after the
ECB's balance sheet assessment, would publish the parameters to
be used in the stress tests by end-January.