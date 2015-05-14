* ECB head plays down concerns of price bubbles
By Krista Hughes and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, May 14 The European Central Bank
will not stop short in rolling out its trillion-euro-plus money
printing scheme, its president said on Thursday, playing down
fears that quantitative easing could blow price bubbles.
Mario Draghi's clear commitment, delivered in a speech at
the International Monetary Fund in Washington, shows there is
little prospect of paring back the fledgling programme that was
launched despite the reservations of euro zone paymaster
Germany.
"After almost 7 years of a debilitating sequence of crises,
firms and households are very hesitant to take on economic
risk," Draghi told an audience that included IMF chief Christine
Lagarde. "For this reason quite some time is needed before we
can declare success."
Draghi did not comment on tense debt talks underway between
Greece and international creditors, which remain a key threat to
the euro zone economy. A top German official said in remarks to
be published Friday that Athens must come up with convincing
reforms quickly.
Draghi said that although the ECB's 60-billion-euro-a-month
of purchases, chiefly of government bonds, were lifting asset
prices and confidence, he also wanted them to boost investment
and price inflation.
"We will implement in full our purchase programme as
announced and, in any case, until we see a sustained adjustment
in the path of inflation," he said.
The Italian head of the ECB also responded to critics who
argue that such money printing, or quantitative easing (QE),
could fuel price bubbles in property or sap savings, playing
down such concerns.
"At the moment there is little indication that generalised
financial imbalances are emerging."
Still, Draghi said policymakers must be very careful when
the time comes to close the tap on easy money policies. This is
because extended periods of money printing can lead investors to
sink cash into assets that in more normal times can be more
difficult to easily sell.
"Exiting from abundant liquidity policies has to be done
very, very carefully," Draghi said following a speech in
Washington. He said when these policies stay in place for a long
time, they become "rooted more and more" in investors' minds.
Draghi recently described speculation that the QE scheme,
which is due to last until September 2016, would be scaled back
as surprising.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Jason Lange and Krista Hughes;
Writing by John O'Donnell; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Meredith
Mazzilli)