ROME May 23 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi has urged euro zone countries to unite in the task
of reforming the bloc's economies, saying sharing sovereignty
was an opportunity and not a threat.
Draghi is pushing governments not to waste the time ECB
money printing has bought them. Saturday's appeal to indebted
countries to clean up their finances came the day after he
warned growth would remain low in the face of unemployment and
low investment.
In a message read to attendees at a conference in Rome, he
said countries should act quickly on recommendations the central
bank has made to complete economic and monetary union, many of
which have not been carried out.
"The current situation in the euro area demonstrates that
this delay could be dangerous," Draghi said, according to a text
of the address released by the ECB, while acknowledging progress
had been made, for example with banking union.
But private risks need to be shared within the euro zone,
with financial integration improving access to credit for
companies and leading to a complete capital markets union,
Draghi said.
Draghi called for stricter and more transparent adherence to
existing budgetary rules to help close the gaps among member
states in employment, growth and productivity, but said this
alone would not be enough.
Countries should observe common standards when implementing
structural reforms but also take a country-specific approach, as
part of a process of "convergence in the capacity of our
economies to resist shocks and grow together".
Thirdly, Draghi said the euro zone should ask whether it had
done enough to safeguard the possibility of using budgetary
policy to counter the economic cycle, concluding: "I think not."
Many European countries realised only after the debt crisis
exploded that their sovereign right to choose their own economic
policy would be limited in the monetary union, Draghi said.
But working to ensure long-term stability meant sharing
control, Draghi said. "What can appear to be a threat is
actually an opportunity," he said.
