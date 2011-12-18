FRANKFURT Dec 18 Politicians have to move
fast to make the European bailout fund operational, as any delay
ends up jacking up the cost, European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi was quoted as saying on Sunday.
Draghi also told The Financial Times in an interview that
the ECB could not start printing money, adding that any country
leaving the euro would be worse off and would still have to go
through the same reforms.
He said there was no long-term trade-off between growth and
austerity.
To have a return of confidence in the euro zone, suffering
from a sovereign debt crisis which has engulfed several
countries, there is a need "to have a firewall in place which is
fully equipped and operational. And that was meant to be
provided by the EFSF," Draghi said.
"If one can show its usefulness in its present size, the
argument for its enlargement would be much stronger," he said.
Draghi, who in November became the third ECB president in
its 12-year history, said the longer it took to put together a
firewall to stop market contagion, the more expensive it got.
"The delay in making the EFSF operational has increased the
resources necessary to stabilising markets," he said.
"A process that is fast, credible and robust needs less
resources," Draghi said, adding that the ECB aims to provide the
EFSF assistance from January.
The ECB has been tasked with aiding the EFSF in its market
interventions once it is ready to start spending its funds.
Draghi declined to give a clear answer when asked whether
the ECB would keep buying government bonds through its SMP
bond-buying programme once the EFSF entered the picture.
"We have not discussed a precise scenario for the SMP. As I
often said, the SMP is neither eternal nor infinite," he said.
So far, the ECB has spent more than 200 billion euros to buy
sovereign bonds of countries mired in the debt crisis.
Draghi also said it was not the role of the ECB to install
targets for government bond spreads, adding that those depended
on rules governments put in place.
"Sovereign spreads have mostly to do with the sovereigns and
with the nature of the compact between them. It is in this area
that progress is ongoing. Monetary policy cannot do everything."
NO MONEY PRINTING PRESSES
Draghi warned against putting expectations for the ECB to
solve the debt crisis by becoming a lender of last resort to
governments.
Asked if the ECB could engage in full-blown quantitative
easing -- printing money -- to buy government bonds and ease
their funding strains, he said that would be counterproductive.
"The important thing is to restore the trust of the people -
citizens as well as investors - in our continent. We won't
achieve that by destroying the credibility of the ECB".
Draghi tried to offer solace to indebted countries by saying
that consolidation would not hurt growth in the long run. He
said countries can reduce the short-term impact by reforming
their economies, adding that consolidation can make funding
cheaper as markets grow more confident.
But he said an effort must be made across the board and that
improving governance in the common currency area is an important
part of that package.
"Austerity by one single country and nothing else is not
enough to regain confidence of the markets."
Neither was leaving the euro zone an answer to the problems,
Draghi said, dismissing talk of Greece being better off were it
to leave the euro.
"This wouldn't help. Leaving the euro area, devaluing your
currency, you create a big inflation, and at the end of that
road, the country would have to undertake the same reforms that
were due to begin with, but in a much weaker position."
Draghi also told the newspaper that tight funding conditions
in the interbank market were becoming a growth risk.
"These challenging funding conditions are now producing a
credit tightening and have certainly increased the downside
risks for the euro area economy," he said.
He pinned hopes on the ECB's recently announced 3-year
liquidity operation to help improve banks' situation, and added
it was up to the banks how they would spend the funds they are
going to bid for -- with buying government bonds one option.
"Coming back to what banks are going to do with this money:
we don't know exactly. The important thing was to relax the
funding pressures. Banks will decide in total independence what
they want to do," the ECB head told the newspaper.
"One of the things that they may do is to buy sovereign
bonds. But it is just one."