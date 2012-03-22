BERLIN, March 22 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said he was against any suggestion of Greece
leaving the euro zone because that would not solve the country's
woes and would lead to higher inflation as well as instability
in Greece.
In an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper to appear on
Friday, Draghi also said he was opposed to the idea of launching
eurobonds and he spoke out against a "transfer union" in the
euro zone in which the fiscally stronger countries support their
weaker counterparts.
"An exit and the possibility of devaluing its currency
wouldn't improve anything," Draghi said, according to an advance
of the interview released on Thursday. "The pressure to reform
would not let up. But on the other hand higher inflation and
instability would be the result of an exit - for the foreseeable
future no one would lend Greece the necessary money."
Draghi said that in order to restore their competitiveness
Greeks are dealing with declines in their standards of living.
"It is precisely this loss of prosperity that they are now
doing across the board wage cuts," Draghi said. "But that is
always much easier to do inside the euro zone than outside it."
Draghi said he was against eurobonds because they would run
counter to the interests of taxpayers in Europe. He said it was
"too early" for eurobonds.
"In general, if we want to protect taxpayers' money, then
the eurozone cannot be turned into a transfer union in which one
or two countries pay while the rest spend the money and the
whole thing is financed with eurobonds. That cannot be allowed
to happen."
He added: "That's why the new fiscal pact for the euro
states is the right way to go and that's why it would be too
early for eurobonds."
Without the pressure of the markets and the Germans, then
many of the advances in various eurozone countries would not
have been made, Draghi said.
Draghi said he believed Greece would be able to get out of
the downward spiral if it implements the important reforms
passed by parliament and he said political stability would help.
"To overcome the crisis, Greece needs a stable political
environment," he said.