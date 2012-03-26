* Says money market improvement does not signal inflation

* ECB constantly on alert to price stability threats

* Draghi comments in Berlin follow German price concerns (Recasts with inflation comments, background)

By Annika Breidthardt

BERLIN, March 26 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Monday sought to allay concerns in Germany that the ECB's 1 trillion euro funding operation could fuel inflation, saying an improvement in money markets since the move did not pose a risk to price stability.

The ECB has poured more than 1 trillion euros into financial markets in recent months in two cheap, ultra-long funding operations that have left many in Germany concerned about the possible knock-on inflation pressures.

A German-led group of ECB policymakers is pushing for the bank to prepare an exit from its support measures just a month after the bank completed the second of the two funding operations, which appear to have eased the euro zone crisis, at least temporarily.

But Draghi, who has made a concerted effort this month to ease the inflation worries in Germany, played down the risks.

"We would expect an impact on inflation and asset prices only following a sustained and strong increase in money and credit - not following an increase in central bank liquidity per se," he said in a speech in Berlin.

"The tentative signs we are seeing of a stabilisation in money and credit growth do not signal increasing inflationary pressures over the medium term," he said, adding that the ECB stood ready to keep prices in check.

"We are constantly alert to threats to medium-term price stability," he said. "Euro area citizens can be certain that our objective is delivering price stability over the medium term - and that we have all the necessary tools to achieve it."

Germans' angst about inflation stems from the national experience of hyperinflation in the 1920s, when money became all but worthless and it took a wheelbarrow full of notes to buy a loaf of bread.

Inflation in the euro zone accelerated to 2.7 percent in February and is expected to stay above 2 percent this year before easing next year. The ECB targets inflation of just below 2 percent. Euro zone inflation data for March is due on Friday.

The German-led group of ECB policymakers is powerful but may not be in the majority on the ECB's 23-member Governing Council.

On the broader economic situation, Draghi said there are signs of a stabilisation in activity and in financial markets, adding that bank lending is also stabilising.

"Conditions in bank funding markets have improved," he said. "For example, euro area banks have already issued about 70 billion euro in senior unsecured debt so far this year, which is well above the amount they issued in the whole second half of 2011." (Additional reporting Edward Taylor, writing by Paul Carrel)