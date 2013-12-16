BRUSSELS Dec 16 Latest plans to wind up
failing euro zone banks may be overly complicated and
inadequately funded, European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi said on Monday.
Under the terms of an EU proposal seen by Reuters on
Saturday, the cost of closing down a bank in the currency bloc
will initially be borne almost fully by its home country, but
the obligations of euro zone partners will gradually rise to be
shared equitably after 10 years.
The proposal will be discussed at an extraordinary meeting
of senior EU officials in Brussels on Monday.
"I am concerned that decision-making may become overly
complex and financing arrangements may not be adequate,"
Draghi said, speaking at the European Parliament.
"I urge you and the Council to swiftly set-up a robust
Single Resolution Mechanism, for which three elements are
essential in practice: a single system, a single authority, and
a single fund. We should not create a Single Resolution
Mechanism that is single in name only," Draghi said.