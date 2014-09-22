BRUSSELS, Sept 22 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi spoke in front of the European
Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs on
Monday.
Below is the text of the introductory statement:
This hearing today takes place at a moment of change for the
ECB. On 4 November, the ECB will become the banking supervisor
for the euro area, including the direct supervision of 120 large
banks. This marks the biggest step of European economic
integration since the inception of the euro. We are well
prepared for this step, but we are also conscious of the
important additional responsibility we will be taking on.
Additionally, over the course of the coming months, the
majority of the ECB's services will move to the new ECB premises
at Frankfurt Ostend, while the SSM staff will remain in the city
centre. This will also geographically underline the separation
between the ECB's new supervisory function and its other tasks.
In this context, I wish to inform you that we have published
today our decision on the implementation of separation between
the ECB's monetary policy and supervisory functions as required
by the SSM Regulation.
I know that on 3 November, on the eve of the start of single
supervision, you will have ample opportunity to discuss with the
Chair of the Supervisory Board. By then, the results of the
Comprehensive Assessment will also be known. Against this
background, I will today and in the hearings from now on focus
my attention on the traditional tasks of the ECB - and in
particular on monetary policy.
Economic situation
The economic recovery in the euro area is losing momentum.
Following some moderate expansion in recent quarters, growth of
the euro area real GDP came to a halt in the second quarter of
this year. The early information on economic conditions which we
received over the summer has been somewhat weaker than expected.
While industrial production and manufacturing orders in July
gave some reason for optimism, more recent survey indicators
have given no indication that the sharp decline registered in
August has stopped.
Looking ahead, we continue to expect euro area domestic
demand to be supported by various factors. These include our
accommodative monetary policy stance, favourable financing
conditions, and structural reforms sustaining private
consumption and investment. At the same time, unacceptably high
unemployment and continued weak credit growth are likely to curb
the strength of the recovery. The risks surrounding the expected
expansion are clearly on the downside. In particular, heightened
geopolitical tensions could dampen business and consumer
confidence. Risks of insufficient structural reforms could weigh
on the business environment.
From a high of 3.0% toward the end of 2011, inflation in the
euro area has been on a downward path for a considerable period
of time. In August, inflation was estimated to have reached a
low of 0.3% but has been revised later to 0.4%. We expect
inflation to remain at low levels over the coming months, before
increasing gradually during 2015 and 2016.
Given the prolonged period of low inflation that we have
already experienced, we will closely monitor risks to price
developments looking forward. We will focus in particular on the
possible repercussions of dampened growth dynamics, geopolitical
developments, exchange rate developments and the pass-through of
our monetary policy measures.
TLTROs, the September measures, and the transmission
mechanism
Before turning to our latest monetary policy decisions, let
me stress that the ECB has done a lot over the past three years
to safeguard price stability. We successfully fought the
confidence crisis in the euro that raised interest rates to
abnormal levels. We provided the euro area banking system with
unprecedented funding. We have continuously lowered our policy
rates.
Yet, against the backdrop of a persistently weak inflation
outlook, a slowing growth momentum, and subdued monetary and
credit dynamics, we decided in early September to adopt a number
of additional monetary policy initiatives which will complete
and complement the measures already announced in June.
First, we lowered the key ECB interest rates by 10 basis
points to their effective lower bound. The main refinancing rate
now stands at 0.05%, and the deposit facility rate at -0.20%.
Second, we announced further measures to enhance the
functioning of monetary policy transmission, support lending to
the real economy and provide further monetary accommodation
given that we have now reached the lower bound. Restoring a
functioning transmission, notably in bank lending, is
instrumental in ensuring that the monetary policy stimulus that
has been introduced reaches the final borrowers and thereby
supports real incomes, spending and price formation.
Following this announcement, under our ABS purchase
programme (ABSPP) we will soon start purchasing simple and
transparent securities with underlying assets consisting of
claims against the euro area non-financial private sector. We
will also start purchasing covered bonds issued by euro area
MFIs under a new covered bond purchase programme (CBPP3).
These measures will effectively complement and strengthen
the targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs) whose
first allotment was just conducted a few days ago.
In this respect, let me provide you with some fresh details
on the outcome of the first TLTRO operation.
Last Thursday, 255 banks participated in the first TLTRO for
an amount of 82.6 billion euros. This is within the range of
take-up values we had expected based on banks' revealed
behaviour under previous programmes. In December, banks will
have another opportunity to borrow funds in the form of their
TLTRO initial allowance, which entitles them to borrow a
cumulative amount - between the September and the December 2014
tenders - equivalent to up to 7% of their outstanding stock of
loans to the non-financial private sector excluding loans to
household for house purchase. By design, the September and
December operations should be assessed in combination.
As of next year, there will be additional quarterly
allotments in which banks will be able to receive additional
funding determined by their recent lending performance.
While it is yet too early to assess the impact of the TLTROs
on the broader economy, their announcement already had a
noticeable positive impact on financial market sentiment.
Overall, we expect the TLTROs to act as a powerful tool to
strengthen the transmission of monetary policy and facilitate
new credit flows to the real economy, given the predominantly
bank-based financing structure of the euro area economy.
Impact channels of the additional measures
The additional measures we took in September will empower
the credit easing impact of TLTROs in three directions. First,
we expect that purchases of simple and transparent ABS will
strengthen the direct pass-through effect - i.e. the extent to
which the funding cost relief for banks will be passed along to
their borrowers - that we can associate with the TLTROs to a
measurable extent. This is because the ABS market remains
severely impaired - so that the potential for interventions to
change market dynamics is high in that particular market - and
the link between the spreads at which ABS are traded in the
secondary market and the lending rates which banks apply in the
primary market of the credits that collateralise these
securities is direct and tight.
Second, there will be a portfolio rebalancing channel, as
the expansion in liquidity that will result from the combined
operations promotes a diversification of investment patterns in
the investor community, and thereby an easing of financing
conditions more broadly.
Third, we believe the overall monetary policy package
underpins our forward guidance and our determination to
accomplish an expansionary stance over an extended horizon in
keeping with our price stability mandate and our desire to see
inflation stabilise around levels below but close to 2% over the
medium term.
Features and risk management of the new programmes
Is the market for ABS, in particular, sufficiently ample to
allow sizeable purchases? Our purchases will include a fairly
wide range of simple and transparent ABS collateralised by loans
to the real economy. The total stock of eligible securities
which is currently outstanding - held in investors' portfolios
or retained by the originating banks - is already sizeable. We
are confident that it will grow as a result of our presence in
the market. Over time, as our purchases contribute to a
normalisation in trading conditions, secondary market and
issuance activity will expand in those segments that are
currently inactive. As the experience of other central banks
that have engaged in outright purchases of structured products
can demonstrate, market size and purchasing volumes are to a
certain extent co-determined and endogenous.
Will the new initiatives magnify the Eurosystem's exposure
to risk? Outright purchases will increase the size of the ECB's
balance sheet, but the additional risk exposure will be limited.
Under the ABS purchase programme we will be purchasing senior
and guaranteed mezzanine tranches. Regarding senior securities,
we would buy only those assets that are eligible for Eurosystem
operations. So, we have ample experience with managing and
understanding the risks associated with this asset class. The
assets to be purchased would satisfy high standards of
transparency and simplicity and are also characterised by low
default risk. The large degree of credit enhancement that
originators have to build into a structured financial
transaction for its senior tranches to attract the high rating
that will make it eligible under our programme will function as
a further protective layer against losses. As for the guaranteed
mezzanine tranches, their intrinsic credit risk would be
comparable to that of the guarantor, be it a national or
supranational entity.
Covered bonds share important features with ABS, and
therefore are an obvious complement to an ABS-centred programme.
First, the link that is established on the issuing bank's
balance sheet between the covered bond, on the one side, and the
loans that back the covered bond, on the other, is reasonably
tight. As the prices for covered bonds are bid up, we expect
banks to respond to the market incentives by originating more
saleable covered securities, and thus more loans to
collateralise them. Second, outright interventions in this
market will complement ABS purchases by reinforcing the
portfolio rebalancing channels of transmission and generating
positive spill-overs into other markets and securities. This
will further ease funding and credit conditions and will help
the transmission of monetary policy.
The Governing Council has emphasised that the combination of
measures announced between June and September will have a
sizeable impact on the ECB balance sheet, which is expected to
move towards the dimensions it used to have at the beginning of
2012.
With the purchase programmes, we are starting a transition
from a monetary policy framework predominantly founded on
passive provision of central bank credit to a more active and
controlled management of our balance sheet.
Conclusion
The Governing Council remains fully determined to counter
risks to the medium-term outlook for inflation. Therefore, we
stand ready to use additional unconventional instruments within
our mandate, and alter the size and / or the composition of our
unconventional interventions should it become necessary to
further address risks of a too prolonged period of low
inflation.
Let me add however that the success of our measures
critically depends on a number of factors outside of the realm
of monetary policy. Courageous structural reforms and
improvements in the competitiveness of the corporate sector are
key to improving business environment. This would foster the
urgently needed investment and create greater demand for credit.
Structural reforms thus crucially complement the ECB's
accommodative monetary policy stance and further empower the
effective transmission of monetary policy. As I have indicated
now at several occasions, no monetary - and also no fiscal -
stimulus can ever have a meaningful effect without such
structural reforms. The crisis will only be over when full
confidence returns in the real economy and in particular in the
capacity and willingness of firms to take risks, to invest, and
to create jobs. This depends on a variety of factors, including
our monetary policy but also, and even most importantly, the
implementation of structural reforms, upholding the credibility
of the fiscal framework, and the strengthening of euro area
governance.
Originally, you had also chosen "inflation differentials in
the euro area" as one of the topics of today's hearing. I hope
you will understand that given the important decisions we took
in July and September, I have focused my remarks on our monetary
policy measures. Nevertheless, I of course stand ready and would
be very interested to further discuss the matter of persistent
inflation differentials, especially given their link to the
structural reform agenda.