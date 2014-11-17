(Corrects dateline to Brussels, not Frankfurt)
* Momentum has weakened, sees downside risks to growth
outlook
* But still expects moderate recovery in 2015, 2016
* Credit easing steps beginning to take effect
* Ready to do more if inflation too low for too long
* New measures could include govt debt purchases
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Nov 17 The European Central Bank's
stimulus is gaining traction, but should it turn out that its
current efforts are not sufficient to accelerate the euro zone
recovery, the ECB is ready to do more, ECB President Mario
Draghi said.
Draghi said on Monday euro zone growth momentum had weakened
over the summer, but the ECB's policy steps and euro zone
countries' reforms should still lead to a moderate recovery next
year and in 2016.
"We see early indications that our credit easing package is
delivering tangible benefits," Draghi told lawmakers in the
European Parliament, adding that more time was needed for the
latest measures to unfold.
The ECB is pumping more money into the banking system to
unblock lending to households and companies by offering banks
new long-term loans and by buying securitised private debt off
their balance sheets.
Draghi said the "credit trough seems to be behind us". ECB
chief economist Peter Praet made similar comments earlier on
Monday in London, saying there were faint signs that euro zone
credit dynamics had reached a turning point.
But the overall picture remains bleak.
The euro zone economy has been mired in slow growth and weak
inflation for months as governments implement reforms to make
their economies more competitive and lighten their debt burden.
Euro zone annual inflation has been in what Draghi has
called "the danger zone" of below 1 percent for a year, reaching
0.4 percent in October, far below its medium-term target of just
below 2 percent. Such low price pressures concern the ECB.
"We need to remain alert to possible downside risks to our
outlook for inflation, in particular against the background of a
weakening growth momentum and continued subdued monetary and
credit dynamics," Draghi said.
He reiterated the ECB was ready to do more if inflation
remained too low for too long, saying ECB staff was preparing
the ground for further steps should they become necessary, and
such new measures could include purchases of sovereign bonds.
Printing money to buy sovereign debt, however, a step known
as quantitative easing, faces stiff opposition from Germany.
