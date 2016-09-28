BERLIN, Sept 28 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that the ECB would stick to its inflation target of close to but just below 2 percent over the medium term in the euro zone, participants in a meeting between the ECB chief and German lawmakers told Reuters. (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann, Holger Hansen and Matthias Sobolewksi, Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)