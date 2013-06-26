* Sees gradual, fragile euro zone recovery late this year
* Downside risks to euro zone growth prevail
* Draghi reiterates ECB ready to act if needed
By Ingrid Melander and Leigh Thomas
PARIS, June 26 An exit from the European Central
Bank's exceptional monetary policy measures remains distant, ECB
President Mario Draghi reiterated on Wednesday, soothing
unnerved markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve laid out a plan
to reel in stimulus.
Speaking to committees in the French lower house of
parliament, Draghi said there were still downside risks to
growth in the euro zone economy and the ECB was ready to take
fresh action if needed.
"On our policy stance, let me say that it's been
accommodative in the past, it is accommodative in the present
time and will stay accommodative for the foreseeable future,"
Draghi said.
"Our exit - as Benoit Coeure said a couple days ago -
remains distant. At the same time we have an open mind about all
other possible instruments that we may consider proper to adopt.
... we stand ready to act again when needed."
Draghi's comments stand in contrast to those made last
Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said the
U.S. economy was expanding strongly enough for the central bank
to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this
year.
On Tuesday, some of the world's top central bankers sought
to calm markets about the impact of the Fed's plan.
But Draghi said the ECB could only do so much. On the eve of
an EU summit on Thursday and Friday, he called on governments to
push on with reforms and the planned European banking union.
"The ECB has done as much as it can to stabilise markets and
support the economy," he said. "Now governments and parliaments
need to do all they can to raise growth potential."
"Banking Union is essential to ensure that we make permanent
the progress made in reintegrating financial markets," he said.
"It has two indispensable elements: a strong Single Supervisory
Mechanism (SSM) and a strong Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM)."