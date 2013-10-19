VATICAN CITY Oct 19 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi held talks with Pope Francis in a private
audience on Saturday, the Vatican said.
The Vatican did not say what the two discussed but the talks
are likely to have centred on the global and European economy.
Since his election in March, Francis has severely criticised
the global economic system.
Last month, during a visit to Sardinia, he said it could not
be based on a "god called money". He has also called on
governments to do more to create jobs.
Draghi was governor of the Bank of Italy from 2006 until he
became ECB head in 2011.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alison Williams)