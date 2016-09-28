BERLIN, Sept 28 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that the ECB needed to be very sure it was doing the right thing when putting an end to low interest rates, several participants in a meeting between the ECB chief and German lawmakers told Reuters.

Otherwise the negative effects would outweigh the benefits and the bank would have to lower interest rates again, Draghi said, according to participants. (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann, Holger Hansen and Matthias Sobolewksi, Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)