PARIS, June 26 The European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi is expecting the euro zone recovery to be
gradual, yet fragile, he said on Wednesday, pointing to
continued downside risks to growth.
Draghi stuck to the ECB's mantra that the euro zone economy
would start to improve in the second part of the year.
"We see a gradually recovery picking up by the year end and
continuing next year... The risks are still on the downside,"
Draghi told committees in the French lower house of parliament.
"Our baseline scenario sees a recovery, a gradual but
fragile recovery with risks on the downside," said Draghi.
He added that the ECB would look "with great attention to
the potential volatility consequences that financial markets
have undergone in the past few weeks".
(Reporting Ingrid Melander and Leigh Thomas, writing by Eva
Kuehnen; Editing by Toby Chopra)