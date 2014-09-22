* ECB ready to alter size and/or composition of tools -
Draghi
* Says will monitor risks to inflation closely
* Says first TLTRO was within range of ECB expectations
* Sept, Dec TLTRO rounds should be judged in combination -
Draghi
* Calls again for structural reforms to help euro zone
recover
By Alastair Macdonald and Julia Fioretti
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The European Central Bank
stands ready to use additional unconventional tools and tweak
its existing efforts to spur inflation and growth in the euro
zone if needed, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.
Speaking to the economic and monetary affairs committee of
the European parliament, Draghi also said he expects more demand
from banks for its new ultra-long loan programme, known as
TLTROs, when the funding is offered again in December.
Lower than expected take-up of the initial tranche of loans
last week has fuelled expectations the ECB may eventually take
more radical stimulus measures, such as buying large amounts of
sovereign debt in a policy known as quantitative easing or QE.
Such a step would face strong resistance in Germany.
Draghi said the euro zone central bank's Governing Council
"remains fully determined to counter risks to the medium-term
outlook for inflation".
"Therefore, we stand ready to use additional unconventional
instruments within our mandate, and alter the size and/or the
composition of our unconventional interventions should it become
necessary to further address risks of a too prolonged period of
low inflation," Draghi said.
The ECB would closely monitor risks to inflation, he added.
He said the 82.6 billion euros taken by 255 banks last
Thursday was "within the range of take-up values we had
expected" and noted that banks will have another opportunity to
use up their TLTRO initial allowance in December.
"By design, the September and December operations should be
assessed in combination," Draghi said, adding that news of the
TLTRO programme had already had a "positive impact on financial
market sentiment".
A Reuters poll on Monday predicted that the second tranche
of the TLTROs in December will attract better demand than last
week's sale but is still likely to leave a third of the total
400 billion euros on offer untapped.
WHERE HAVE ALL THE SAVINGS GONE?
As the euro zone economy ground to a halt in the second
quarter and markets' belief in the ECB's ability to keep prices
stable wilted, Draghi shifted gear and called last month for a
new policy mix of government reforms and fiscal stimulus to
accompany the ECB's efforts.
He repeated that plea to the parliament members.
"As I have indicated now at several occasions, no monetary -
and also no fiscal - stimulus can ever have a meaningful effect
without such structural reforms," he said.
He said the ECB had "done a lot over the past three years".
Thanks to the ECB 2012 promise to buy potentially unlimited
amounts of the sovereign bonds of member states, euro zone
governments' funding costs have fallen to record lows.
But Draghi questioned whether governments had made use of
the opportunity to reform.
"If you look at these amazing savings that these governments
have actually had because of our monetary policy decisions that
the ECB has taken with price stability objective in mind only.
Where have these savings gone? Where have they gone?"
He said the crisis would only be over once confidence
returned and companies were willing to take risks again, invest
and create jobs, which depends most on the implementation of
structural reforms and improvements in the competitiveness.
In his speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in August, Draghi
said it would be "helpful for the overall stance of policy" if
fiscal measures could play a greater role, "and I believe there
is scope for this".
But that plea fell on deaf ears in Germany, where Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble rebuffed calls also from struggling
euro zone countries to boost spending to strengthen domestic
demand, saying structural reforms were key to return to growth.
France's Manuel Valls used his first visit to Berlin as
prime minister on Monday to try to convince Germany his
government was serious about making its economy more
competitive.
Earlier this month Paris acknowledged it would not bring its
deficit down below the EU limit of 3 percent of national output
until 2017. Initially, it had pledged to do so by 2013, before
winning a reprieve until 2015.
(Writing by Catherine Evans and Eva Taylor; Additional
reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)