AMSTERDAM, March 7 Dutch Finance Minister
Jan Kees de Jager said on Wednesday representation at the
European Central Bank's board of triple-A rated countries was
important when choosing board members.
"Although not linked to the vacancy of the Spanish person,
the sentiment in the Netherlands is that for a balanced board it
is important that there triple-A countries are sufficiently
represented. That will play a role in our consideration," De
Jager told Dutch parliament.
Luxembourg, which has a triple-A rating, Spain and Slovenia
are in a three-horse race to replace Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo
when the Spaniard leaves the ECB at the end of May.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Ron Askew)