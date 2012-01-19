AMSTERDAM Jan 19 The European Central
Bank Executive Board needs to be balanced, with representation
from northern and southern European countries, Dutch Finance
Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Thursday.
"It was not specifically about a Dutch candidate but on
candidates from countries with a comparable monetary tradition
of northern European countries - Benelux countries, Germany,
Finland," De Jager told the Dutch parliament.
De Jager referred to comments he made last year, when he
said the ECB's board balance was important.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)