AMSTERDAM Jan 19 The European Central Bank Executive Board needs to be balanced, with representation from northern and southern European countries, Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Thursday.

"It was not specifically about a Dutch candidate but on candidates from countries with a comparable monetary tradition of northern European countries - Benelux countries, Germany, Finland," De Jager told the Dutch parliament.

De Jager referred to comments he made last year, when he said the ECB's board balance was important. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)