* Praet says ECB could expand its instruments
* Noyer: ECB mulls measures to ease financial fragmentation
* Nowotny says ECB support still needed
* Bernanke says Fed could start tapering off bond buys
By Leigh Thomas and Jason Lange
PARIS/WASHINGTON, May 23 The European Central
Bank is looking into expanding its range of policy tools, while
the U.S. central bank is mulling scaling back its support
measures, highlighting the contrasting fortunes between the
world's two biggest economic blocs.
ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said late on
Wednesday that the central bank could try new policies if needed
to battle deflation risks, adding that the central bank was also
weighing measures to encourage more lending in the euro zone.
Firms and consumers in the 17-country bloc face widely
varying loan costs, with crisis-ravaged southern European
countries inflicted with high interest rates despite record-low
policy rates set by the ECB - a major headache for the central
bank.
Praet said deleveraging by the region's banks could hurt
growth and push euro zone inflation too low - it has already
dropped to 1.2 percent, well below the target of close to but
below two percent - and that the ECB would move to avoid a
deflationary spiral if necessary.
"We have an objective: price stability," he said. "If that
objective is at risk, we have the possibility ... to expand the
range of (monetary policy) instruments if we think it's
necessary for that objective," he said.
While deflation, or persistently falling prices, remains
outside the ECB's mainline scenario, Praet's comments indicate
it is taking the risk seriously.
His fellow policymaker, Governing Council member Christian
Noyer, also said the ECB was considering new measures to tackle
differences in financing conditions across the euro zone.
"We are currently considering the possible introduction of
additional monetary instruments that could further reduce
financial fragmentation," Noyer told a conference in Paris on
Thursday.
In contrast, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said
the Fed could decide to scale back the $85 billion in bonds it
buys each month at one of its "next few meetings" if the economy
maintained momentum.
Monetary stimulus was helping the economy recover, Bernanke
told Congress on Wednesday, but added that the central bank
needs to see further signs of traction before taking its foot
off the gas pedal.
TIGHT LENDING
The U.S. economy regained speed in the first part of the
year while the euro zone languished in recession for the sixth
straight quarter, and business surveys indicated on Thursday
that the April-June period could make it seven as weakness
spreads to the core countries, especially France.
With the euro zone stuck in recession, the ECB cut its main
refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5 percent this month and
extended its provision of unlimited funds to banks by a year.
While Praet and Noyer declined to elaborate on what type of
instruments might be considered, analysts think the ECB might
allow banks to borrow more against the same amount of
collateral, which in turn could help them lend more.
"(The comments were) one of the clearest indications yet
that the ECB is studying reductions in valuation haircuts," Citi
analyst Guillaume Menuet said in a research note.
Another euro zone central banker, Austria's Ewald Nowotny
said the time has not yet come to unwind central bank support
measures, saying loose policy was "appropriate".
Central banks always need to be ready to rein in
extraordinary support they provide if warranted, he told a news
conference, but added: "In my view this is not yet the case at
the moment."