FRANKFURT Nov 30 The European Central Bank's
ultra-loose monetary policy is creating room for governments to
carry out economic reforms but is no substitute for them, ECB
President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.
"We are lowering the risk that the current low rates of
growth become entrenched, but we alone cannot eliminate that
risk," Draghi said at an event in Spain.
Responding to criticism that low rates ease pressure on
governments to act, Draghi added: "Monetary policy is providing
support and space for governments to carry out necessary
structural reforms.
"It is up to euro area governments to act, individually at
national level as well as jointly at European level."
