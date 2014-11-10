* ECB's Mersch says economy in Europe has lost momentum
* Demands action from countries to halt decline
By Ilona Wissenbach
HERRENBERG, Germany, Nov 10 Europe's economic
recovery and that of its most important economy, Germany, has
lost pace, a European Central Bank policy-makers has said.
Speaking to an audience near Stuttgart in Germany, Executive
Board member Yves Mersch voiced concerns about the "critical"
state of the euro zone's sluggish economy and put the
responsibility on countries rather than the European Central
Bank to act.
"The economic situation is critical, the growth is weak and
inflation is unusually low," Mersch said. "The economy has lost
momentum."
"The moderate pick-up is very slow in historical terms," he
said. "After other crises it was much quicker and steeper."
Mersch also singled out Germany, the biggest economy by far
among the 18 countries in the euro zone, saying it no longer
stood apart against this bleak backdrop.
There was no sign of improvement in its sluggish performance
in recent data, he said.
While many politicians hope that this slowdown will put more
pressure on the ECB to extend its debt-buying programme to
include government bonds, Mersch made it clear that it was
instead down to governments to act by making economic reforms.
"The weak growth that we see everywhere is a sign for the
need for action across the euro zone," he said. Mersch flagged
the importance of 'structural reforms', a term referring to more
flexible labour laws, for example.
(Reporting By Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by John O'Donnell,
Editing by Angus MacSwan)