FRANKFURT May 31 Lending to euro zone companies grew last month but loans to households slowed slightly and a broader measure of money circulating dropped, data from the ECB showed on Tuesday, a mixed reading that points to only tepid and patchy growth.

The ECB has been trying to boosts lending and will offer another round of ultra cheap loans next month, hoping to induce borrowing and investment, ultimately leading to higher growth and inflation.

Lending to companies grew by 1.2 percent year-on-year in April, the best rate since November 2011, and a touch above the previous month's 1.1 percent reading. Household lending meanwhile grew by 1.5 percent, below the previous month's 1.6 percent.

The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which is often an indicator of future economic activity, slowed sharply to 4.6 percent from 5.0 percent, well short of expectations for a 5.0 percent reading. It was the lowest reading since February 2015.

Growth in M3, which includes items such as deposits with a longer maturities, holdings in money market funds and some debt securities, peaked at 5.4 percent in April 2015 and has been more or less flat-lining until last month's drop.

The ECB cut its interest rates and expanded its asset-purchase programme in March to boost lending and, with it, inflation and economic growth in the euro zone. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)