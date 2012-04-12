NEW YORK, April 12 The global economic situation
remains "extremely complicated" beyond the euro zone, a top
European Central Bank official said on Thursday, adding he is
"very worried" about U.S. public finances.
ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet, speaking at a New
York conference, also said the recession revealed weakness in
the design of the euro zone.
As for monetary policy, Praet said its purpose should not be
to compensate for deeper issues and that times of crisis can put
pressure on governments to take the appropriate measures.
"Monetary policy has often accommodated liquidity shocks;
monetary policy is not there to accommodate institutional,
fundamental or economic weaknesses," said Praet.
"Unfortunately, very often you do these measures and find
consensus only in the worst environment," he said. "In a good
environment, nobody has the interest. You see that also very
clearly when conditions improve a little bit, the willingness to
push through reforms goes down very quickly."
In response to a question on labor market differences
between euro zone nations, Praet said Germany is probably close
to full employment today.
Full employment is generally considered the lowest jobless
rate at which inflation pressure is still muted. Germany's rate
is at a post-reunification low of 6.7 percent, bucking the trend
in other euro zone countries.