LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - The European Central Bank has
increased the collateral charges on lower-rated investment grade
sovereigns, which could cap bank demand for debt of some of the
most vulnerable countries in the region.
The changes come as part of a wholesale adjustment of the
ECB's collateral eligibility rules for its liquidity operations,
whereby banks post bonds as collateral to the central bank in
return for funding.
The new haircut rules will likely see banks gravitate to
top-rated sovereign paper, and may dull appetite amongst
peripheral banks to support their domestic bond markets.
Specifically, the ECB has raised haircuts for eurozone
sovereign debt (Category I) by 0.5% to 2.5% for BBB+ to BBB-
rated countries, while reducing haircuts on paper rated AAA to
A- by 0.5%-1% depending on the maturity of the bonds.
For example, 10-year sovereign paper that is rated AAA will
now carry a haircut of 5.0% as opposed to 5.5%, while 10-year
sovereign paper that is rated BBB+ to BBB- will now have a hefty
haircut of 13% as opposed to 10.5%.
The new haircut schedule for marketable assets have also
reduced the haircuts for asset-backed securities, and adjusted
risk control measures for retained covered bonds.
(Reporting by John Geddien and Divyang Shah, editing by Natalie
Harrison)