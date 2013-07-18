LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - The European Central Bank has increased the collateral charges on lower-rated investment grade sovereigns, which could cap bank demand for debt of some of the most vulnerable countries in the region.

The changes come as part of a wholesale adjustment of the ECB's collateral eligibility rules for its liquidity operations, whereby banks post bonds as collateral to the central bank in return for funding.

The new haircut rules will likely see banks gravitate to top-rated sovereign paper, and may dull appetite amongst peripheral banks to support their domestic bond markets.

Specifically, the ECB has raised haircuts for eurozone sovereign debt (Category I) by 0.5% to 2.5% for BBB+ to BBB- rated countries, while reducing haircuts on paper rated AAA to A- by 0.5%-1% depending on the maturity of the bonds.

For example, 10-year sovereign paper that is rated AAA will now carry a haircut of 5.0% as opposed to 5.5%, while 10-year sovereign paper that is rated BBB+ to BBB- will now have a hefty haircut of 13% as opposed to 10.5%.

For list of changes: link.reuters.com/reg79t

The new haircut schedule for marketable assets have also reduced the haircuts for asset-backed securities, and adjusted risk control measures for retained covered bonds. (Reporting by John Geddien and Divyang Shah, editing by Natalie Harrison)