BERLIN, June 16 The German Finance Ministry
welcomed on Tuesday a European Court of Justice ruling on the
European Central Bank's bond-buying plan, saying it had cleared
up the central's bank mandate.
"The court has...cleared up important questions on the range
of the ECB's monetary policy mandate and its limits," the
Finance Ministry said in a statement.
"From the German government's point of view, it's important
that the lines between monetary policy and state financing are
not blurred."
The court in Luxembourg ruled that the ECB bond-buying plan
crafted at the height of the euro zone crisis is in line with
European law, throwing their weight behind the ECB and rebuffing
a German challenge.
