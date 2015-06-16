BERLIN, June 16 The German Finance Ministry welcomed on Tuesday a European Court of Justice ruling on the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan, saying it had cleared up the central's bank mandate.

"The court has...cleared up important questions on the range of the ECB's monetary policy mandate and its limits," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"From the German government's point of view, it's important that the lines between monetary policy and state financing are not blurred."

The court in Luxembourg ruled that the ECB bond-buying plan crafted at the height of the euro zone crisis is in line with European law, throwing their weight behind the ECB and rebuffing a German challenge. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum and Caroline Copley)