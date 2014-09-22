BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
BERLIN, Sept 22 The European Central Bank's chief economist rebuffed criticism that it was actively seeking to depress the euro exchange rate and that the currency's level reflected the economic situation in the euro zone.
"There is no willingness to talk down the euro," ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet told an audience at a banking event in Berlin on Monday.
(Reporting By Michelle Martin; writing by John O'Donnell)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.