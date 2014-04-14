* Says strengthening of euro would require policy action
* Comments show ECB's focus on currency's inflation impact
* Lower euro could help ECB avoid fresh policy action
* But markets will test Draghi's resolve
By Paul Carrel and Anirban Nag
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 14 By expressing concern
at the euro's strength, European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi is trying to talk down the currency and avoid taking
fresh action to tackle worryingly low inflation - but financial
markets will test his resolve.
Draghi identified the currency's strength at the weekend as
a possible trigger for the ECB to ease policy, saying in
Washington: "The strengthening of the exchange rate would
require further monetary policy accommodation."
Some analysts say that if the euro rises much further, this
would open the way for a significant lurch higher due to a lack
of technical resistance. The result would be yet more downward
pressure on euro zone inflation, which at 0.5 percent is far
below the ECB target of just under 2 percent in the medium term.
The euro is already up nearly 5.5 percent against the dollar
over the last year at around $1.38. This strength makes imports
cheaper, pushing down the prices consumers pay for goods. While
this can give households more purchasing power in the short run,
the ECB wants to avoid a drop in inflation expectations.
Such a scenario could result in lower wage agreements and
reduced economic demand as households defer purchases, with the
nightmare being a downward price spiral similar to the Japanese
experience of periodic deflation since the 1990s.
Draghi's emphasis of the euro's strength highlights the
impact the ECB believes the exchange rate has on inflation, and
focuses attention on the next batch of economic projections from
ECB staff.
In March, the staff forecasts barely saw inflation returning
to the target level by the end of 2016 and assumed an exchange
rate of $1.36 percent from this year until then. Those forecasts
will be updated for the ECB's June 5 policy meeting.
"If they change the assumption to 1.40 that could probably
shave 0.1 percentage points off the inflation forecasts and
bring additional action closer," said Berenberg bank economist
Christian Schulz, adding that "1.40 is a psychological level
that will strengthen calls for the ECB to do more".
Draghi was careful at the weekend not to indicate a level at
which the ECB would deploy further stimulus. By singling out the
exchange rate and stressing their readiness to act if needed,
Draghi and his colleagues have capped euro gains for now.
On Monday, the euro retreated modestly from levels close to
this year's highs, trading just above $1.3800. The currency is
still near the middle of a range it has held since the end of
2003, and a long way off its post-2008 highs of $1.60.
By holding down the euro, Draghi could ease downward price
pressures until a stronger economic recovery starts.
"I think maybe the debate is exaggerated a little bit in
that we are in a situation where the economic outlook is not so
bad," Clemens Fuest, head of Germany's ZEW economic institute,
said of the debate about what - if anything - the ECB should do.
MARKET TEST
A stronger inflation reading for April - due on April 30 -
could ease the pressure to act. But the ECB must be wary of
getting into a tussle with markets if inflation remains low and
it does not act.
Traders and strategists say that if the euro rises past
$1.40, it could easily touch $1.45 as there is very little
technical resistance between $1.40-$1.45.
In the year to date, the euro is up 0.6 percent against the
dollar while on a trade-weighted basis, it is up 0.4 percent,
building on gains of 5 percent made last year.
"The ECB realises this and wants to keep the euro under
$1.40 by talking it down," said a senior trader in London. "But
the market will test the ECB's resolve by pushing it higher to
see if it will take action. The euro needs action, not just
talk."
Some ECB officials say privately they would prefer an
exchange rate closer to $1.25. As well as boosting import
prices, a weaker exchange rate would help euro zone exports by
lowering their cost outside the currency zone.
The euro is being supported by several factors. Investors
who have been seeking higher returns outside the currency zone
are coming back to bonds and stock markets on the euro zone's
periphery as the bloc's crisis subsides.
Also, banks within the bloc are repaying loans they took
from the ECB at the height of the crisis, shrinking the central
bank's balance sheet at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve and
the Bank of Japan are expanding theirs.
The shrinking balance sheet keeps excess cash on a tight
leash and supports short term money market rates. Firm short
term rates increases the euro's allure for investors seeking
higher yields, especially those from the United States.
Further supporting the currency, euro zone banks have been
repatriating money to meet regulatory requirements for higher
capital and to pass stress tests this year aimed at ensuring
they are strong enough to withstand a future financial crisis.
WHAT TO DO?
The ECB has said it is ready to take fresh policy action if
necessary. This could include asset purchases and lowering into
negative territory the deposit rate it pays banks for holding
their cash. Such a scenario could materialise if Draghi fails to
talk down the currency and it rises further.
ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure described on Sunday how the
bank would approach an asset purchase plan, stressing that such
a programme "would not be about quantity, but about price".
Using such a plan to lower borrowing costs through targeted
asset purchases could increase the flow of credit to the economy
and stimulate demand, supporting prices.
But the details of the approach Coeure sketched highlight
the obstacles the bank would have to overcome. As the Executive
Board member responsible for market operations, Coeure would
lead such planning.
The fragmented nature of the euro zone economy meant that to
achieve reduced borrowing costs by similar amounts across the
bloc, the ECB would have to make purchases in different assets
in different countries, he indicated.
Furthermore, Coeure said the ECB would have to guard against
"operations that unduly distort market allocations".
JP Morgan economist Greg Fuzesi said Coeure's comments show
how asset purchases "can very quickly start to look very complex
for the central bank, at the extreme with 18 separate purchase
programmes tailored to each euro area country".
