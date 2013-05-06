LUXEMBOURG The European Central Bank will do "all that is needed" for the euro to survive, policymaker Yves Mersch said on Monday, though he was careful to emphasise the limits of monetary policy.

In a speech entitled 'The euro and the ECB: perspectives and challenges ahead', Mersch said it was essential for Europe to complete its banking union and take further steps towards fiscal union, with some political union, to complement the ECB's role.

"Further turbulence cannot be ruled out," he said of the euro zone in a text of his remarks for delivery in his native Luxembourg. "But I am confident that we, at the ECB, will do all that is needed for the euro to have a long and prosperous life."

"After very difficult years of adjustment and renewed institution building, the euro will stand on solid feet and emerge stronger, provided that all in the family of stakeholders live up to their respective responsibilities," he added.

The ECB wants governments to address the budget problems and loss of competitiveness underlying the 17-country bloc's debt crisis.

The central bank should take responsibility for "averting Armageddon" and its policy measures could buy time for reforms, but not substitute for them, Mersch said, warning of "adverse longer-term consequences of short-term support provided."

Mersch, a member of the Executive Board that forms the nucleus of the ECB's policymaking Governing Council, made his comments after the ECB cut interest rates for the first time in 10 months last Thursday and held out the possibility of further policy action to support the recession-hit euro zone economy.

Thursday's rate cut was agreed by consensus. Mersch, a policy hawk close to Germany's Bundesbank, said there could be limits to the effectiveness of instruments such as interest rate cuts.

"At times of uncertainty and lack of confidence, liquidity may be hoarded rather than be put to use for investment," he said. "These are cases where standard monetary policy may be 'pushing on a string'."

Turning to the issue of clogged up funding channels for small- and mid-sized firms, Mersch said possible measures to re-activate securitisation markets "have to be addressed primarily outside the realm of monetary policy, even if the latter could potentially perform a catalytical role in some circumstances."

Pressing for Europe to complete its planned banking union, Mersch said that in addition to the single supervisory mechanism (SSM), which the ECB is due to lead from next year, a single resolution mechanism (SRM) for non-viable banks was essential.

"While a common fiscal backstop is needed for the SRM, resolution funds could come from the private sector, namely the financial industry and the banks eligible for the SRM," he said.

"To achieve fiscal neutrality this could be done via private sector pre-funding or via a mechanism that would re-reimburse any loans from the SRM ex post via a bank levy. In this way recourse to taxpayer funds could be limited and remain temporary for the SRM." (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)