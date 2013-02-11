By Andreas Framke
| FREIBURG, Germany
FREIBURG, Germany Feb 11 Discussions about an
overvaluation of the euro are simply a diversion from
governments' task of sorting out their economies, European
Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Monday, resisting
political pressure to weaken the currency.
The ECB has already done a lot to curtail the crisis and
should do no more as the measures it has taken have stretched
the central bank's mandate, added the Bundesbank chief - the
only ECB policymaker to oppose the new ECB bond purchase plan.
French President Francois Hollande last week raised the
possibility of political interference in exchange rate policy
when he called for a medium-term target for the euro's value, a
move to counter its recent appreciation.
"The Eurosystem (of euro zone central banks) cannot solve
the crisis," Weidmann said in the text of a speech for delivery
in the southern German city of Freiburg.
"Only governments can solve these problems, the central
banks cannot," he added. "In this respect, the discussion about
a supposed overvaluation of the euro's exchange rate simply
deviates from the real challenges."
The euro hit a 15-month peak of $1.3711 on Feb. 1,
before easing slightly.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the central
bank will monitor the economic impact of a strengthening euro,
feeding expectations the climbing currency could open the door
to an interest rate cut.
But Weidmann said the euro was not overvalued.
"Apart from the fact that, despite the latest appreciation
of the euro, the relevant indicators do not signal any serious
overvaluation, governments should stick to the established
division of roles" he said, urging them to pursue structural
reforms while the central bank delivers stable prices.
France insisted on Monday that euro zone finance officials
should discuss the rising strength of the euro, but several
ministers played down the issue and the G7 was expected to call
for "market-determined" exchange rates.
Past experience showed that politically-instigated currency
depreciations generally did not lead to lasting gains in
competitiveness, said Weidmann.
"Exchange rate developments are of course considered in
monetary policy decisions insofar as they influence price
developments," he said.
"But an exchange rate policy with a targetted weakening of
the euro would in the end result in higher inflation."
Weidmann indicated he had no desire for the ECB to take
further crisis policy action.
"The second reason why the Eurosystem should not do more is
that the Eurosystem has already done a lot to curtail the
crisis," he said. "With these measures, the Eurosystem - like
other central banks worldwide - has taken on considerable risks,
and it has stretched its mandate widely."