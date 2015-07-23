LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - Tradeweb Markets has won contracts
to supply its electronic trading platform to the European
Central Bank for the trading of a variety of securities,
including European government bonds.
Tradeweb will provide the ECB with a platform to trade
euro-denominated European government bonds, European credit,
supranationals and covered bonds, along with US Treasuries,
Japanese government bonds, US dollar supranationals and US
dollar and yen-denominated interest rate swaps.
The contracts were awarded following a tender process. The
ECB looked at various criteria, such as how broad the offering
was in terms of coverage and cost.
A lot of fixed income trading is still done over the phone,
but electronic trading platforms are more prevalent in the
sovereign bond sector.
An estimated 55% of sovereign trading is done
electronically, according to one official working for a trading
platform.
The main providers of electronic trading platforms are
Tradeweb, Bloomberg and MTS BondVision, said the official.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Philip Wright and
Julian Baker)