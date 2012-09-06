FRANKFURT, Sept 6 The European Central Bank will
waive seniority status on government bonds it buys under a new
programme it agreed at Thursday's Governing Council meeting, ECB
President Mario Draghi said.
The ECB assumed preferred creditor status in Greece's debt
restructuring earlier this year, leaving private investors to
suffer a writedown in the value of their Greek sovereign bond
holdings while the paper it held was untouched.
Though the ECB has no preferred creditor status by law, the
Greek precedent left investors fearing they could be hurt again
if the ECB intervened elsewhere but insisted it be exempted from
any writedown, leaving the private sector to take a bigger hit.
Bonds bought by the ECB under the new programme would be
subject to "the same pari passu treatment" as similar bonds held
by other investors, Draghi told a news conference after the ECB
Council meeting.