FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank
stands ready to respond to threats to the euro zone, but does
not view its break-up as a serious risk, ECB President Mario
Draghi said on Thursday.
Asked about the possibility that the bloc might break apart,
he told a post-policy-meeting news conference: "Frankly I don't
see that. There are tensions but not anything that is that
serious. In any event ... we are ready. The euro is
irrevocable."
With nationalist forces seeming set to perform strongly in
French and Dutch elections this spring, financial markets have
started to price in the risk that the euro zone could fall
apart.
"The euro is being perceived as being the pre-requisite of
the single market. If there is no single market there is no
European Union," Draghi added.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)