* ECB would accept bondholder losses in non-viable
banks-sources
* ECB's Draghi signalled shift in Spanish bank bailout
discussion
* Euro zone finance ministers rejected idea - sources
By Paul Carrel and Jan Strupczewski
FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, July 16 The European Central
Bank is willing to see senior bondholders take losses when banks
that are not systemically important fail, but euro zone finance
ministers oppose such a move, euro zone officials said on
Monday.
ECB President Mario Draghi signalled a limited change in the
central bank's stance in talks with ministers on a bailout plan
for Spanish banks last Monday but they rejected the idea.
Former ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet had strongly opposed
the principle and Draghi's position marks a shift in the bank's
stance, which had been to avoid losses for senior bondholders in
any bank for fear of undermining confidence in the euro area.
Since taking over from Trichet last November, Draghi has
taken a more pragmatic approach to tackling the 17-nation
currency zone's worsening debt crisis.
"Draghi suggested at the meeting of euro zone finance
ministers that such an option could be acceptable in the case of
some banks, but the ministers would not have it," one euro zone
official said.
The official noted this only applied to banks that were no
longer viable and were not crucial from the point of view of the
banking system -- in practice only the smallest banks.
When Ireland needed a bailout because of its banking sector
in 2010, the ECB insisted no senior bank bondholders should
suffer losses, against the wishes of the Dublin government,
because of concern about the the market reaction.
"In Ireland the ECB advice was to pay senior bondholders and
Ireland is doing that even in the case of non-viable banks," the
official said, adding that Dublin has long been pushing to
change that line but has never won any support.
"Times were different then, right after the collapse of
Lehman Brothers, and the ECB president was different too," the
official said. "But, as I understand, in the end there will be
no burning of senior bondholders in Spain either."
The Wall Street Journal said Draghi had advocated imposing
losses on holders of senior bonds issued by the most severely
damaged Spanish savings banks.
But officials questioned by Reuters said the ECB's position
was more circumscribed.
"The ECB position is that senior bondholders can be squeezed
only for a gone concern -- it is not exactly a revolution and it
is common sense," a second euro zone official said.
Asked about the Wall Street Journal report, an ECB spokesman
said it was national authorities that regulated bank resolution
and decisions were up to national governments.
The spokesman would not confirm or deny Draghi's remarks at
the finance ministers' meeting, but said: "The ECB provides
advice whenever requested.
"The ECB's advice aims to ensure that the treatment of
senior bondholders is in line with EU rules," he said, without
elaborating on what the EU rules were.
The first euro zone official said there was a difference
between a bank bankruptcy, which would be governed by bankruptcy
law, and liquidating a bank that could not stand on its own in
the longer run.
"We don't want any bank bankruptcies in Europe, because that
would cause Armageddon, but resolving non-viable banks is a
different issue," the official said.
The euro zone has earmarked up to 100 billion euros ($122
billion) to lend to the Spanish government so that it can
recapitalise its banking sector, hit by a collapsed real estate
market.
European Competition Commission Joaquin Almunia told Reuters
last month that Spain may need to wind down one of the
bailed-out savings banks, but did not say which one.
Spain's economy ministry later said Madrid had no intention
to liquidate any bank and the government would stick to its plan
to clean-up, recapitalise and privatise all the banks that are
rescued.
However under EU state-aid rules, the European Commission
may reject a request to rescue a bank if it considers the lender
too costly to save - effectively forcing liquidation.