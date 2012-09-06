FRANKFURT, Sept 6 The euro zone economy will
probably contract more than previously expected this year,
according to new European Central Bank staff forecasts which
also raised the bank's outlook for inflation for 2012/2013.
The ECB said it expected a very gradual economic recovery
and revised down its forecasts for gross domestic product (GDP)
for this year to a fall of between 0.6 percent and 0.2 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the forecasts also showed a
range of between -0.4 percent to growth of 1.4 percent.
The bank's previous forecasts three months ago had been
between -0.5 to 0.3 percent for 2012 and 0.0 percent to 2.0
percent for 2013.
"We expect the euro area economy to recover only very
gradually," Draghi said.
The September macroeconomic projections, however, also
raised forecasts for inflation this year to between 2.4 and 2.6
percent from a previous forecast of 2.3-2.5 percent. Prices are
seen rising 1.3 to 2.5 percent in 2013, compared with 1.0-2.2
range in the June forecasts.
Draghi said the 17-nation bloc's economy was subject to
downside risks stemming especially from the euro zone debt
crisis and the tensions that has caused in a number of
countries.
Earlier, the ECB kept its main interest rate at a record low
level of 0.75 percent.