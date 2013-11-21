NEW YORK Nov 21 The euro zone does not face a
"lost decade" like Japan experienced in the 1990s, and reforms
will help support a gradual recovery that is already taking
hold, a top European Central Bank policymaker said on Thursday.
Joerg Asmussen said that euro zone was using this decade
well and "fixing our problems at the root."
He called for the bloc to build a banking union with a
strong resolution mechanism to deal with problem banks, and to
pursue economic reforms and closer political integration.
"The latest economic data suggest that the euro area is
gradually advancing on the road to recovery - but doubts remain
about where that road is leading," he said in a speech at the
Council on Foreign Relations in New York.
"Some commentators think that the road will be so long and
difficult that Europe will face a 'lost decade', like Japan
experienced in the 1990s. Yet this is not my view," he added.
Monetary policy is not the solution to structural problems
in the euro zone, Asmussen said, though he added that
"maintaining price stability through a period of adjustment is
essential."
Earlier this month, the ECB cut its interest rates to a
record low and said it could take them lower still to prevent
the euro zone's recovery from stalling after inflation tumbled.
Asmussen reiterated that the ECB still has a host of
standard and non-standard measures at its disposal to maintain
price stability, including charging banks to deposit spare cash
with the ECB.
"I would be very cautious to use it but it cannot be ruled
out," he said.
The euro zone recovery, he added, remained gradual and
unemployment "unacceptably high," but he said export growth and
improving domestic demand would help growth in 2014.
The European Commission sees the 17-country euro zone
growing at a 1.1 percent rate next year.
Turning to next year's bank stress tests, Asmussen said it
is crucial for authorities to know in advance what they will do
to address capital shortfalls if the tests are to gain
credibility with financial markets.
"If you have no idea what to do, financial markets will not
trust you," he said. "They will think you've simply fudged
outcome in a way so you can deal with it."
Asmussen cited bank shareholders, national budgets and the
European Stability Mechanism as the three layers of protection
for troubled banks.
Banks are eager to raise capital before the Europe-wide
stress tests next year, though many do not want to sell
properties which are on their books at steep discounts.