* Foreign holdings rise to 4.6 tln euros
* Almost equal to domestic investments
* To see a chart: reut.rs/2mexbj1
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Feb 20 Euro zone investors are taking
a growing share of their money outside the currency bloc,
European Central Bank data showed on Monday, underscoring
growing unease with the bloc despite the economic recovery and
continued ECB support.
Euro zone investment funds owned 4.7 trillion euros' worth
of the currency bloc's debt, equity and funds at the end of
2016, compared with 4.6 trillion euros in foreign holdings, the
data showed. The ratio was roughly two-to-one when records began
in 2008.
The difference between the size of domestic and foreign
holdings started narrowing when the euro zone debt crisis broke
in 2010, and it shrank rapidly last year. To see a chart: reut.rs/2mexbj1
Growing fears about the future of the euro zone, ultra-low
yields and more muted growth prospects than in the United States
are all likely to have played a role in the shift.
The ECB does not provide commentary with the data.
Even if the euro zone's economic recovery is taking hold, it
is not benefiting all countries in the same way and calls for
leaving the euro are growing louder in Italy and France before
political elections.
Reuters' own allocation poll showed last month European
investors had raised holdings of U.S. equities, betting
President Donald Trump will embark on a spending splurge that
would accelerate growth and inflation.
The ECB is trying to do the same with an aggressive policy
of low rates and bond buying but it has complained that its
stimulus is not being matched by national governments and
European institutions.
