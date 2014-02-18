LISBON Feb 18 The European Central Bank has
played a key role in stabilising the euro zone but governments
must now keep up economic reforms to allow growth in the bloc to
"surprise on the upside", a top ECB policymaker said on Tuesday.
Speaking in Lisbon, Peter Praet said the Portuguese economy
was now showing signs of stabilisation and banks in Portugal
were starting to pass on the ECB's easing stimulus to firms and
households.
Praet added that the ECB's so-called Outright Monetary
Transactions (OMT) bond-buy plan had proved an "extremely
effective instrument" in bringing down sovereign bond yields in
crisis-hit countries and improving funding conditions.
Germany's top court is refering a complaint against the OMT
to the European Court of Justice but, in an apparent effort to
direct the ECJ's deliberations, said earlier this month the plan
appeared to violate a ban on the ECB funding governments.
"The ECB has been central in stabilising the euro area
economy," Praet, who holds the powerful economics portfolio on
the ECB's Executive Board, said in the text of his speech for
delivery in Lisbon.
"Looking ahead, the task of all euro area policymakers is to
ensure that the improvement in confidence will be validated by
actual outcomes," he added.
"If implementation of structural reforms is pursued
ambitiously and the reform momentum upheld, it seems likely that
growth will surprise on the upside in the coming years."
