FRANKFURT, Sept 6 The European Central Bank held
its main interest rate at a record low of 0.75 percent on
Thursday, holding fire after a pick-up in inflation last month
offset pressure to breathe life into the flagging euro zone
economy by easing borrowing costs.
Annual euro zone inflation accelerated to 2.6 percent in
August from 2.4 percent in July, coming in stronger than
expected and further above the ECB's target of just below 2
percent.
The ECB also left the interest rate on its deposit facility
at 0.0 percent - a low it went to for the first time in July to
encourage banks to lend overnight to other banks, where they
receive a higher rate, currently about 0.1 percent.
The ECB held its marginal lending facility - or emergency
borrowing rate - at 1.50 percent.