BERLIN, June 26 Central banks will continue
generous liquidity policies for some time, Bundesbank board
member Andreas Dombret said on Wednesday, following comments
this week that have sought to calm markets about the advent of
tighter policy.
"We as central banks will continue for some time with our
ample liquidity policies," Dombret told a conference in Berlin.
"With that we can alleviate problems."
Some of the world's top central bankers, including European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi, have sought to calm markets
on the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to slow its
bond-buying stimulus, saying that an exit from loose policy was
still "distant".