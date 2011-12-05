Dec 5 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for October 2011 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Mundra Port & Special Economic Zone Ltd. 29,969,593 Import of Capital Goods 10 DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd 20,000,000 Modernisation 6.07 Rane Brake Lining Ltd 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd. 15,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.07 Nihon Parkerizing (India) Pvt. Ltd. 1,106,346 New Project 3 Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd 40,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.01 AAM India Manufacturing Corporation Pvt. 8,750,000 New Project 5 JBM Auto System Pvt. Ltd. 6,400,000 Modernisation 5.03 Ashok Leyland Limited 25,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Universal Solar System 3,722,660 Power 10 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. 465,000,000 Modernisation 5.01 Shinsung Petrochemical Pvt.Ltd. 500,000 New Project 7 IOT Infrastructure & Energy Servic. Ltd. 6,750,000 Overseas Acquisition 7.01 ECA Infrastructure (India) Pvt. Ltd. 17,800,000 Road 9.10 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. 5,000,000 Modernisation 7.01 Essar Steel Ltd. 85,270,000 New Project 5.04 SRF Ltd. 25,000,000 New Project 7.01 Sumeet Industries Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 9.01 Adani Hazira Port Pvt. Ltd. 150,000,000 Port 9.07 Allied Refractory Products India Pvt. Ltd 5,000,000 New Project 8.07 Asian Hotels (North) Ltd. # 11,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 8.01 Tata Chemicals Ltd. 60,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.02 First Engineering Plastics (I) Pvt. Ltd. 350,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6 Gujarat Reclaim & Rubber Products Ltd. 4,466,289 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Visakha Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd. 8,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.07 Fiem Industries Ltd. 3,000,000 Modernisation 5.01 BWI Automotive Technologies Pvt. Ltd. 2,600,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.01 H. B. Fuller India Adhesives Pvt. Ltd. 3,766,952 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd 10,000,000 Modernisation 7.11 SNJ Synthetics Ltd. 1,275,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.07 Liebherr CMCtec India Pvt. Ltd. 2,054,701 New Project 4.09 Walter Pack Automotive Products (I) Pvt. 136,980 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.02 Deepak Fasteners Ltd. 4,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.01 Bhagya Nagar India Ltd. 14,800,000 Redemption of FCCBs 8.01 Concast Steel & Power Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 6.10 Forbo Siegling Movement Systems India Pvt. 1,118,671 New Project 5.09 Tata International Ltd. # 6,500,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.01 Asahi Kasei Chemfield Pvt. Ltd. 2,200,000 Modernisation 6.11 Behr- Hella Thermocontrol India Pvt. Ltd 438,336 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.02 Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd. 410,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Laxmivinayak Ventuees Pvt. Ltd. 3,000,000 Modernisation 5 Repro India Ltd. 7,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Srinivas Fine Arts Pvt. Ltd. 2,700,000 Import of Capital Goods 4.01 Cosma International (India) Pvt. Ltd. 95,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.03 Apollo Tyres Ltd. 8,700,000 Modernisation 6.01 Mat Brakes India Pvt. Ltd. 10,000,000 New Project 8.01 Steelcast Ltd. 3,000,000 Modernisation 5 Granules India Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 8.03 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.(GUJ) 15,000,000 Modernisation 5 Nipro India Corporation Pvt. Ltd. 22,000,000 New Project 6.10 TVS Energy Ltd. 12,000,000 New Project 11.06 Idemitsu Lube India Pvt. Ltd. 18,612,653 New Project 7 Birla Precision Technologies Ltd 4,250,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.08 TVS Energy Ltd. 18,000,000 New Project 8.07 CDYMAX (India) Pharma Pvt. Ltd. 1,170,000 Modernisation 3.01 Efkon India Pvt. Ltd. 1,527,328 Modernisation 4.02 A2Z Waste Management (Merrut) Ltd. # 3,600,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd 37,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd 11,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Cadila Healthcare Limited 20,000,000 Modernisation 4.06 Powerica Ltd. 20,000,000 Power 5 JMC Projects (India) Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 5 Penta Automation Systems Pvt. Ltd. 63,833 Import of Capital Goods 6 Deepak Nitrite Ltd. 18,000,000 New Project 7.01 Genus Power Infrastructure Ltd. 8,040,000 Modernisation 5.06 Indo Autotech Ltd. 2,120,000 New Project 6.06 Indo Autotech Ltd. 4,790,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.06 Greenstar Fertilizers Ltd. 40,000,000 Modernisation 6.06 A2Z Waste Management (Ranchi) Ltd. # 5,300,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 A2Z Infrastructure Ltd. 5,400,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 A2Z Infrastructure Ltd. 3,800,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Viney Corporation Pvt. Ltd. 7,800,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 Alkem Laboratories Ltd. 15,000,000 Modernisation 5 Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt.Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 5 Shreya Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. 60,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 6.10 Daebu Automotive Seat India Pvt Ltd 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Sara Sae Pvt. Ltd. 7,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 Mercator Lines Ltd. 24,700,000 Import of Capital Goods 7.01 Endurance Technologies Pvt.Ltd. 15,000,000 Modernisation 5 English Indian Clays Ltd. 5,000,000 New Project 7.06 NRB Bearings Ltd 5,075,328 Import of Capital Goods 5.03 Aparna Ceramics Ltd. 12,700,000 New Project 7.07 Western Drugs Ltd. 1,421,092 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 2,070,745,762 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Natural Textiles Pvt. Ltd. 880,000 Modernisation 6 Bekaert Industries Pvt. Ltd. 65,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6 L & T Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd. 15,919,031 Import of Capital Goods 9.06 Tenneco Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. 22,601,710 Import of Capital Goods 4.11 ------------- Total - Approval Route 104,400,741 FCCB ---- Reliance Power Ltd 299,900,000 Refinancing of old loans 5 ------------- Total - Approval Route 299,900,000 ============= Grand Total 2,475,046,503 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 689,693,2734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---