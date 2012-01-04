Jan 4 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for November 2011 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- A J Organica Pvt. Ltd. 80,000 New Project 13.11 Haldex India Ltd. 500,000 Modernisation 7.01 Ambuja Trading Services Pvt.Ltd.# 359,440 Other 10.01 Patodia Forgings & Gears Ltd. 5,000,000 Modernisation 5 NRB Bearings Ltd 11,000,000 New Project 5.01 NRB Bearings Ltd 2,500,000 New Project 5.01 Rieter India Pvt Ltd. 13,238,381 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.01 MCV Bus & Coach India Pvt. Ltd. 5,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.09 Bharat Seats Ltd. 1,107,884 Import of Capital Goods 6.05 Sigma Aldrich Chemicals P. Ltd. 2,000,000 Modernisation 9.09 MMTC Pamp India Pvt. Ltd. 1,100,000 New Project 7 Barracuda Technical Ventures (I) Pvt Ltd 1,300,000 New Project 9.05 Simmonds-Marshall Ltd. 4,600,000 Modernisation 6.06 Cosmo Films Ltd # 14,046,953 Import of Capital Goods 9.01 Varun Beverages Ltd.# 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.01 NRB Bearings Ltd 5,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.06 MM Forgings Ltd. 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.01 Alembic Pharmaceu 15,000,000 Modernisation 5 Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt. Ltd. 10,000,000 New Project 6.10 Webasto Roofsystems India Ltd. 541,964 Modernisation 3.01 Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 5.05 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. 10,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 HEG Limited 10,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 4 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd 20,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. 7,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.01 Rice Lake Weighing Systems India Ltd. 3,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.01 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. 50,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Jindal Aluminium Ltd. 10,000,000 New Project 5 LA Trendz Fabrica Pvt. Ltd. 3,470,000 New Project 6.11 Fernas Construction India Pvt. Ltd. 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.01 Hitech Plast Ltd. 2,300,000 Modernisation 5 Jindal Saw Ltd. 19,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Mundra Port & Special Economic Zone Ltd. 40,000,000 Port 5 Tsubaki Hoover India Pvt. Ltd. 350,900 Import of Capital Goods 5 MN Polypacks Pvt. Ltd. 120,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Infrastructure Development Finance Co. 100,000,000 Onward/Sub-lending. 5 ACB (India) Ltd. 20,000,000 Power 5 Manjushree Technopack Ltd. 2,019,043 Import of Capital Goods 5.07 RFCL Ltd. 2,000,000 New Project 6.01 Indo Spanish Tasty Foods Pvt. Ltd. 406,473 New Project 5.01 Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. 2,462,276 Import of Capital Goods 5.07 KEI Industries Ltd. 10,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 5 Evotec (India) Pvt. Ltd 1,354,909 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.05 OCL Iron & Steel Ltd. 95,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 LBR Hotels and Hospitality Services Pvt. 2,709,818 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 9.01 Total Vinergy Bitumen India Pvt. Ltd. 413,247 Import of Capital Goods 5.02 Delphi-TVS Diesel Systems Ltd. 20,000,000 Modernisation 6.01 Daechang India Seat Company Pvt. Ltd. 10,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Cargill India Pvt. Ltd. 5,000,000 Modernisation 10 Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd. 38,926,231 Import of Capital Goods 11.06 Bird Hospitality Services Pvt. Ltd. # 4,450,000 Import of Capital Goods 3 YSI Automotive Pvt. Ltd. 1,800,000 Import of Capital Goods 5 Jaihind Projects Ltd. 11,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 9.01 Firestone Trading Pvt. Ltd. 8,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 7.07 Tube Glass Containers Ltd. 451,998 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Buchi Operations (India) Pvt.Ltd. 5,000,000 New Project 5.09 Gitanjali Gems Ltd. 57,190,135 Redemption of FCCBs 7.01 Lincoln Parenteral Ltd. 3,111,111 New Project 7.01 Visen Industries Ltd. 5,000,000 New Project 5 Meadwestvaco India Pvt. Ltd. 4,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 Hindustan Polyamides & Fibres Ltd. 4,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Star Wire (India) Ltd. 11,000,000 Modernisation 5.10 kanaech India Pvt.Ltd.# 1,432,235 Import of Capital Goods 5 Denso India Ltd. 15,730,567 Import of Capital Goods 3 The Indian Smelting & Refining Co. Ltd. 4,270,403 Import of Capital Goods 6.05 Mithra Kyokuto Special PVC Pvt.Ltd. 1,806,601 New Project 7.01 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. 30,000,000 Modernisation 6.06 ISMT Ltd. 10,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 7.07 ISMT Ltd. 15,000,000 Redemption of FCCBs 7.02 Tata Teleservices Ltd. 200,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 6.04 ONGC Mangalore Petrochem. Ltd 250,000,000 New Project 9.11 Urdhwa Chemicals Company Pvt.Ltd. 412,927 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Industrias Del Recambio India Pvt.Ltd. 2,032,364 Modernisation 7.08 L & T Howden Pvt.Ltd. 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.03 Yapp Zoom Automotive Systems Pvt.Ltd. 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 10.01 Subros Ltd. 11,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.02 Varun Gas Infrastructure Ltd, # 19,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 10.01 India Gateway Terminal Pvt. Ltd. # 20,000,000 Refinancing of old loans 4 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 1,334,595,860 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- The Indian Hotels Company Limited 95,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 6.01 Dredging Corporation of India Ltd. 158,193,769 Port 11.09 ------------- Total - Approval Route 253,193,769 ============= Grand Total 1,587,789,629 MONTH AMOUNT RAISED (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 689,693,2734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- --- (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)