Apr 10 The following is data on external commercial borrowings (ECB) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) for February 2012 as available on the Reserve Bank of India's web site www.rbi.org.in * I AUTOMATIC ROUTE: Borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Amt in USD (in Yrs) ======== ========== ====== ======== ECB ---- Apex Printing Technology India Pvt. Ltd.# 668,653 Import of Capital Goods 10.08 Apex Printing Technology India Pvt. Ltd.# 98,434 Import of Capital Goods 11.02 Tox Pressotechnik (India) Pvt.Ltd. 463,423 Modernisation 5 NED Energy Limited 3,500,000 Modernisation 5.06 Steadfast Shipping Private Limited 5,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.10 Myunghwa Automotive India Pvt Ltd 3,856,701 Import of Capital Goods 5.10 Apeejay Shipping Ltd. 10,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 7.01 Compact India Pvt. Ltd.# 154,719 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.11 Emami Biotech Ltd. 21,250,000 Modernisation 7.10 Mudrika Sang Bong Folis India Pvt. Ltd. 400,000 New Project 11.06 Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited 1,016,940 Power 10.05 Central Park Infrastucture Dev. Pvt. Ltd 25,000,000 New Project 10.01 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. 40,000,000 New Project 11.03 Tulip Telecom Ltd. 15,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.03 Hotel Leelaventure Ltd. 20,000,000 New Project 6.03 Webasto Roofsystems India Ltd. 397,220 Modernisation 3.01 Allison Transmission India Pvt. Ltd. 3,000,000 Modernisation 10 National Engineering Industries Ltd. 15,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.03 Pacifica Hotels (Bangalore Proj)Pvt. Ltd 9,000,000 New Project 7.07 National Polyplast (India) Ltd. 1,593,750 Import of Capital Goods 6.06 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. 20,000,000 Modernisation 6 Viom Networks Ltd.# 30,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.06 Bhushan Steel 40,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.04 Forgepro India Pvt. Ltd. 250,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 3.04 Surin Automotive Pvt. Ltd. 2,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.04 Century Copper Rods Pvt. Ltd. 1,442,500 New Project 10.02 Zim Laboratories Ltd 3,300,000 Modernisation 7.01 Shiva Pharmachem Ltd 5,000,000 New Project 5 Innoventive Industries Limited 5,000,000 Modernisation 7.10 Innoventive Industries Limited 8,000,000 Modernisation 8.01 Merino Industries Limited 3,500,000 Import of Capital Goods 5.01 DMC Automotive Pvt. Ltd. 1,000,000 Import of Capital Goods 3 Lucy Electric India Pvt. Ltd. 400,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Panama Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd. 89,300,000 Power 11 Federal Mogul VSP (India) Limited# 5,000,000 New Project 3.04 Astec Lifesciences Limited 3,910,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4.11 Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd. 6,000,000 Modernisation 5.01 Amneal Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. 27,000,000 New Project 8.02 Renault India Pvt.Ltd. 29,129,459 New Project 5.02 United Breweries Ltd. 50,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Nihon Parkerizing (India) Pvt. Ltd.# 2,679,766 Modernisation 8.01 JKM Infra Projects Limited 4,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizer Co.Ltd 43,032,155 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 8.02 Sanathan Textiles Pvt. Ltd. 21,723,142 Import of Capital Goods 11 Larsen & Toubro Limited 71,460,420 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Chemetall Lithium India Pvt. Ltd. 1,000,000 Modernisation 6.05 Apotex Research Pvt. Ltd. 10,000,000 Modernisation 7 MEP-OLBO India Private Limited 8,205,224 Modernisation 12 Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Limited 17,000,000 Modernisation 7.02 L&T Komatsu Limited 3,000,000 New Project 3.01 IRRH Specialty Chemicals India Ltd. 200,000 New Project 6.05 Sterling Agro Industries Ltd. 14,830,000 New Project 9.06 A2Z Waste Management (Mirzapur) Ltd.# 1,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 A2Z Waste Management (Sambhal) Limited# 1,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 A2Z Waste Management (Fetehpur) Ltd.# 800,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 6.01 Inox India Limited 10,000,000 Overseas Acquisition 5 Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 96,500,000 Redemption of FCCBs 7.02 Innoventive Industries Limited 8,000,000 Modernisation 8.01 Nilkamal Ltd 9,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Tata Coffee Ltd. 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5.03 Mark Exhaust Systems Ltd. 2,934,982 Modernisation 6.01 Piramal Glass Ltd 10,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 4 Brakes India Limited 10,000,000 Modernisation 6.01 Athenahealth Technology Pvt. Ltd. 1,300,000 Modernisation 7.11 ------------- Total - Automatic Route 863,797,487 * Based on Form 83 submitted for allotment of loan registration number #Clarification sought from company on conformity with end-use, eligibility of borrower and other parameters of ECB II APPROVAL ROUTE: ECB ---- Vodafone South Ltd. 175,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Vodafone Digilink Ltd 125,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Vodafone India Ltd. 50,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Vodafone Essar Cellular Ltd 125,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Vodafone 150,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd. 50,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Vodafone West Ltd. 75,000,000 Rupee Expenditure Loc.CG 5 Indev Logistics Pvt. Ltd. 4,000,000 Port 3 Modualr Mining Systems India Pvt. (In USD) ECB FCCB NCPS ECB/BOND ------------ ------------ --------- ----------- FEB 2012 2,604,167,487 --- --- --- JAN 2012 2,701,891,502 --- --- --- DEC 2011 4,368,842,324 100,000,000 --- --- NOV 2011 1,587,789,629 --- --- --- OCT 2011 2,175,146,503 299,900,000 --- --- SEP 2011 2,361,967,933 --- --- --- AUG 2011 3,708,233,775 --- --- --- JUL 2011 3,119,422,241 50,000,000 --- 1,000,000,000 JUN 2011 3,327,528,412 7,500,000 --- --- MAY 2011 2,378,060,485 274,760,342 --- --- APR 2011 1,859,990,637 205,000,000 --- --- MAR 2011 5,631,129,175 --- --- --- FEB 2011 1,440,596,600 --- --- --- JAN 2011 2,709,292,776 --- --- --- DEC 2010 3,201,070,965 200,000,000 14,684,509 --- NOV 2010 1,128,735,143 --- --- --- OCT 2010 6,896,932,734 110,000,000 --- --- SEP 2010 3,091,029,308 --- --- --- AUG 2010 789,407,168 300,000,000 --- --- JUL 2010 1,069,571,109 95,000,000 --- --- JUN 2010 1,491,293,179 300,000,000 --- --- MAY 2010 329,370,106 130,000,000 --- --- APR 2010 2,682,731,822 135,000,000 --- --- MAR 2010 4,274,723,804 47,515,424 --- --- FEB 2010 1,884,590,993 307,540,000 --- --- JAN 2010 1,319,808,499 --- --- --- DEC 2009 1,481,488,376 88,000,000 --- --- NOV 2009 948,665,587 1,405,000,000 --- --- OCT 2009 710,718,566 1,875,000,000 --- --- SEP 2009 1,334,574,808 175,000,000 --- --- AUG 2009 1,074,565,695 15,000,000 --- --- JUL 2009 1,925,218,112 90,000,000 --- --- JUN 2009 1,919,040,454 --- --- --- MAY 2009 433,294,987 61,001,000 --- --- APR 2009 286,131,203 12,500,000 --- --- MAR 2009 1,113,889,039 --- --- --- FEB 2009 452,600,428 --- --- --- JAN 2009 1,337,075,026 --- --- --- DEC 2008 1,669,176,485 --- --- --- NOV 2008 1,702,483,384 --- --- --- OCT 2008 1,125,229,136 --- --- --- SEP 2008 2,834,948,838 --- --- --- AUG 2008 1,368,871,456 234,500,000 --- --- JUL 2008 2,471,814,017 --- --- --- JUN 2008 1,428,882,984 38,000,000 --- --- MAY 2008 1,026,054,601 250,000,000 --- --- APR 2008 940,815,213 220,000,000 --- --- MAR 2008 4,386,904,729 90,000,000 --- --- FEB 2008 420,114,190 442,000,000 --- --- JAN 2008 1,677,655,433 210,000,000 --- ---